By Klay Thompson's standards, he is not having a good 2022 NBA Finals and he'd be the first to admit he isn't playing at the level he expects of himself. After the Warriors spent nearly a week in Boston, they returned to the Bay Area on Saturday afternoon and Thompson did the only thing he could think of to try to reset and clear his mind ahead of Game 5 on Monday night at Chase Center.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO