Special Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Jenkins STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF JENKINS COUNTY At 1101 AM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Millen, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Millen, Butts, Emmalane, Perkins, Herndon and Scarboro. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

JENKINS COUNTY, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO