ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

University of Missouri student representative dies in Wednesday car crash in Kansas City

By Maia Bond
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pKdqY_0g5kycM300

A man killed in a collision early Wednesday morning has been identified by police as a student representative with the University of Missouri.

Remington Williams, 25, was a student representative for the University of Missouri Board of Curators and a recent graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law.

“Remington was an outstanding individual and a tremendous asset to the Board of Curators,” Board Chair Darryl Chatman said in a statement. “He was actively engaged with the students at each of our four universities and worked to amplify their successes, promote their stories and ensure their concerns were heard. Remington was the best of us, and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Williams was driving a Mercedes south on Ward Parkway early Wednesday morning when a Jeep crashed into him after failing to stop at a red light at the intersection of Ward Parkway and West 75th Street, according to Kansas City police.

Williams was pronounced dead on the scene. The Jeep’s driver was taken into police custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Before his death, Williams had been working towards his Master of Business Administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis , according to the UM Board of Curators. He previously had graduated from Georgetown College , where he was student body president in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Spanish.

“Remington dedicated himself to the service of the University of Missouri,” UM President Mun Choi said in a statement. “As a student of not one, but two System universities, Remington was deeply connected to his fellow students and advocated for their interests to the Board of Curators. He was committed to advancing the mission of the university and ensuring all students had the opportunity to receive an excellent education and an outstanding experience. He will be sorely missed.”

As a student representative, Williams was the voice of the student body for the board. He was appointed to the position by Gov. Mike Parson in 2020.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Mun Choi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgetown College#Ward Parkway#The Board Of Curators#Board Chair#Mercedes#Jeep#The Um Board Of Curators#Spanish
KCTV 5

Olathe elementary school principal dies after bout with cancer

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A former state principal of the year and Rolling Ridge Elementary School principal for nearly a decade has passed away. The Olathe Public Schools district announced Monday morning that Dr. John Ernst died after a long battle with cancer. The school district stated that in 2016,...
OLATHE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
5K+
Followers
831
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy