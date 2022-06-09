University of Missouri student representative dies in Wednesday car crash in Kansas City

A man killed in a collision early Wednesday morning has been identified by police as a student representative with the University of Missouri.

Remington Williams, 25, was a student representative for the University of Missouri Board of Curators and a recent graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law.

“Remington was an outstanding individual and a tremendous asset to the Board of Curators,” Board Chair Darryl Chatman said in a statement. “He was actively engaged with the students at each of our four universities and worked to amplify their successes, promote their stories and ensure their concerns were heard. Remington was the best of us, and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Williams was driving a Mercedes south on Ward Parkway early Wednesday morning when a Jeep crashed into him after failing to stop at a red light at the intersection of Ward Parkway and West 75th Street, according to Kansas City police.

Williams was pronounced dead on the scene. The Jeep’s driver was taken into police custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Before his death, Williams had been working towards his Master of Business Administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis , according to the UM Board of Curators. He previously had graduated from Georgetown College , where he was student body president in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Spanish.

“Remington dedicated himself to the service of the University of Missouri,” UM President Mun Choi said in a statement. “As a student of not one, but two System universities, Remington was deeply connected to his fellow students and advocated for their interests to the Board of Curators. He was committed to advancing the mission of the university and ensuring all students had the opportunity to receive an excellent education and an outstanding experience. He will be sorely missed.”

As a student representative, Williams was the voice of the student body for the board. He was appointed to the position by Gov. Mike Parson in 2020.