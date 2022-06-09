Police searching for man who attempted to steal tools, lawnmower from hardware store

Hardware theft suspect Temple Ace Hardware posted pictures Thursday of the man on Facebook, saying the man attempted to steal the lawnmower from the store that sits along Highway 78. (PHOTOS: Temple Police Department/Temple Ace Hardware)

TEMPLE, Ga. — The Temple Police Department is asking for your help to identify a man seen on surveillance video allegedly trying to steal tools and a lawnmower from a Carroll County hardware store.

Temple Ace Hardware posted pictures Thursday of the man on Facebook, saying the man attempted to steal the lawnmower from the store that sits along Highway 78.

Temple police believe the man is also suspected of trying to steal tools from RST Towing.

Investigators are asking anyone who knows the man to call them at 770-562-3151 and speak with Detective Wheeler or Lt. Hollowood.

