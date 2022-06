TIPP CITY — Options for updating school district facilities were presented to the Tipp City School Board for discussion at their Monday work session. Much of the initial discussion around the facilities committee update revolved around options to renovate buildings such as Broadway and LT Ball verses building new schools. According to Superintendent Mark Stefanik, the facilities committee favored an option that included new buildings over renovations. As far as cost was concerned, the cost for new buildings came out close to the cost of renovations. Stefanik added that Tipp City Education Association President Heather Yunker said renovations would be a harder sell, and new buildings would be both preferable and get more support.

TIPP CITY, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO