Springfield JCC offering ‘Free Day at the J’

HOLYOKE — Select Board vice chair and deeply involved community member Sarah Etelman died Friday at the age of 53 after a battle with cancer. Across the region, people are mourning the death of Etelman — a sharp, creative person who loved the color purple and her two cats, Luna and Sophie. A member of the Select Board since 2013, she also chaired the South Hadley Democratic Town Committee, sat on various boards, and worked for decades in Valley nonprofits, most recently for Girls Inc. of the Valley.

SOUTH HADLEY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO