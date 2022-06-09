ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Springfield JCC offering ‘Free Day at the J’

By Adam Belson
WWLP 22News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Mass Appeal) – The Springfield Jewish Community Center is opening its doors...

www.wwlp.com

MassLive.com

Springfield’s Summer Aquatics Program

Springfield - The City of Springfield’s Summer Aquatics Program will give city residents an opportunity to swim all summer long for free at Forest Park Pool. The season begins on Friday, July 1 and ends Saturday, Aug. 13. The pool will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Community comes together for annual Pride celebration in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The city of Chicopee gathered for the second annual Pride Fest Saturday. To begin the day, community members marched in a parade, which was followed by the Pride Fest. Western Mass News spoke with Whitney Collins, who shared the meaning of the celebration. “This is our community...
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP 22News

City of Springfield to restock the Watershops Pond with fish

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield will restock the Watershops Pond with fish Tuesday morning. The city will announce the restocking of Watershop Pond with Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Director of Capital Asset Construction Peter Garvey, and other officials. With the help of MassWildlife, the city received permission for largemouth bass and minnows to be stocked in the pond.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Fitness and nutrition club owner aims to inspire, empower other women

CHICOPEE, Mass.- Living a life healthy for ourselves and for our community. It’s the message behind fitness club owner, Lidya Early’s business, Lid’s Live Well. “I opened this place not only for fitness,” said Early. “But I wanted a space where we can just empower women, encourage them, and support them.”
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield native, paralyzed in 2016, graduates from college

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In 2016, West Springfield High School student and lacrosse player Conor McCormick was paralyzed in a swimming pool accident. Now, six years later, he has graduated from Boston College. “I never thought that I would be able to live at school and graduate somewhere away from...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
macaronikid.com

7 Places to Find Animals Near Springfield

Have kids who love animals? If you're looking for animals near you near Springfield, we have the list! From zoo animals to farm animals, and from the furry to the scaly, we have all the animals you'll need to please your little animal lover. Here's where to find animals in...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstbulletin.com

‘A gift to us all’: Community mourns the loss of Sarah Etelman

HOLYOKE — Select Board vice chair and deeply involved community member Sarah Etelman died Friday at the age of 53 after a battle with cancer. Across the region, people are mourning the death of Etelman — a sharp, creative person who loved the color purple and her two cats, Luna and Sophie. A member of the Select Board since 2013, she also chaired the South Hadley Democratic Town Committee, sat on various boards, and worked for decades in Valley nonprofits, most recently for Girls Inc. of the Valley.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield Catholic schools superintendent to step down

SPRINGFIELD — Daniel Baillargeon, superintendent of schools for the Roman Diocese of Springfield, announced Monday he will be stepping down this summer. “After serving the schools of the diocese for the past four years, I have decided to serve Catholic schools locally and nationally in another way,” Baillargeon said in a statement.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: June 10

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, local non-profit Make-It Springfield is looking to spread some joy throughout the community. Friday through Sunday, the organization will be holding pop-up performances across the city to celebrate its sixth anniversary. Make-It Springfield is a non-profit...

