Santa Rosa prescribed burn set for Saturday canceled

Update: The burn event has been canceled due to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District declaring Saturday a “No Burn Day,” according to a Nixle alert from the Santa Rosa Fire Department on Friday.

It will be rescheduled at a later date.

Read the earlier story below:

Smoke will likely be visible Saturday from a prescribed burn in northern Santa Rosa, city officials said.

The burn is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but timing will vary based on weather conditions, officials said.

The burn site is a 9.73-acre parcel owned by the state east of Old Redwood Highway, just north of Mendocino Avenue.

The land is adjacent to the site of the burned Fountaingrove Inn, which was destroyed in the October 2017 Tubbs Fire.

A northbound lane along Old Redwood Highway will be closed for firefighter access during the burn, according to city officials.

It will be the first time the Santa Rosa Fire Department has done a prescribed burn to manage vegetation in the city, according to Division Chief Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal. The department’s past prescribed burns have been training exercises, he said.

