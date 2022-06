Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that the Amarillo NAACP is not involved with this event. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— As part of the community’s celebration of Juneteenth, officials hosted a health expo at the Black Historical Cultural Center. The purpose of the event was to bring the community together, as well as provide […]

AMARILLO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO