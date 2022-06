A Funeral Service will be held for Sylvester J. Schaefer, age 96 of Austin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 16th at the Mayer Funeral Home in Austin. Friends may call from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening, and also for one hour before the service at the Mayer Funeral Home on Thursday morning. Interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO