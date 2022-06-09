Jacksonville police seeking help to identify a fraud suspect

Fraud suspect search Call JSO if you recognize this man.

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say broke into a car, stole credit cards, then used them at a local business.

The auto burglary happened on the 800 block of Prudential Drive.

Investigators did not say when it happened.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

If you recognize the man pictured above, please call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]