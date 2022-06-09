ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville police seeking help to identify a fraud suspect

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Fraud suspect search Call JSO if you recognize this man.

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say broke into a car, stole credit cards, then used them at a local business.

The auto burglary happened on the 800 block of Prudential Drive.

Investigators did not say when it happened.

If you recognize the man pictured above, please call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

