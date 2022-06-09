Explore Western Mass all Summer long!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield will restock the Watershops Pond with fish Tuesday morning. The city will announce the restocking of Watershop Pond with Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Director of Capital Asset Construction Peter Garvey, and other officials. With the help of MassWildlife, the city received permission for largemouth bass and minnows to be stocked in the pond.
From the Commonwealth, the Greenfield Health Department will receive 6,300 additional COVID-19 at-home rapid antigen tests. One of the 264 cities and towns that requested additional tests is Greenfield.
(Mass Appeal) – In honor of one of their own, the West Springfield Lions Club is hosting the annual Ed Smart Memorial Scholarship Father’s Day Pancake Breakfast. Joining us with more is John LaDue, President of West Springfield Lions.
(Mass Appeal) – For decades, the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life has taken place so that those lives we have lost to cancer will never be forgotten. Tom McCusker, Organizer and Volunteer for the Relay For Life Of Hampshire County, is here to talk about this weekend’s Relay.
The Supreme Judicial Court has tossed the ballot question involving the status and benefits for app-based drivers off the November ballot, upending an expensive campaign with a ruling that the question contains "at least two substantively distinct policy decisions."
(Mass Appeal) – The excitement is building at the MassMutual Center as the Springfield Thunderbirds are one win away from a trip to the Calder Cup Finals. I’m joined now by team president Nate Costa. Game six is tonight at the MassMutual Center. Puck drops at 7:05pm. For...
