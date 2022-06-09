ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Explore Western Mass all Summer long!

By Adam Belson
WWLP 22News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Mass Appeal) – Summer in Western Massachusetts means families can get out and...

www.wwlp.com

WWLP 22News

City of Springfield to restock the Watershops Pond with fish

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield will restock the Watershops Pond with fish Tuesday morning. The city will announce the restocking of Watershop Pond with Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Director of Capital Asset Construction Peter Garvey, and other officials. With the help of MassWildlife, the city received permission for largemouth bass and minnows to be stocked in the pond.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

Relay For Life Of Hampshire County steps off this Friday

(Mass Appeal) – For decades, the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life has taken place so that those lives we have lost to cancer will never be forgotten. Tom McCusker, Organizer and Volunteer for the Relay For Life Of Hampshire County, is here to talk about this weekend’s Relay.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WWLP

Mass. SJC tosses app-based drivers question from ballot

The Supreme Judicial Court has tossed the ballot question involving the status and benefits for app-based drivers off the November ballot, upending an expensive campaign with a ruling that the question contains "at least two substantively distinct policy decisions."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP 22News

Thunderbirds look to clinch finals berth Monday night!

(Mass Appeal) – The excitement is building at the MassMutual Center as the Springfield Thunderbirds are one win away from a trip to the Calder Cup Finals. I’m joined now by team president Nate Costa. Game six is tonight at the MassMutual Center. Puck drops at 7:05pm. For...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

