Explore Western Mass all Summer long!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield will restock the Watershops Pond with fish Tuesday morning. The city will announce the restocking of Watershop Pond with Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Director of Capital Asset Construction Peter Garvey, and other officials. With the help of MassWildlife, the city received permission for largemouth bass and minnows to be stocked in the pond.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO