King David who ruled over the land of Israel didn’t always have it easy. In fact, there were times he found himself in dark places with a sense of heaviness that led to seasons of despair. I’m guessing this may hit all of us at least once in our lifetime, so it’s important to think through 1) how will I respond? and 2) who will be there to help me? In David’s case it was the Lord God Almighty who stepped in to set him free. David wrote about this in Psalm 40:2 where he gives all glory to God because “He lifted me out of the pit of despair, out of the mud and the mire. He set my feet on solid ground and steadied me as I walked along.” On more than one occasion I’ve found this verse to be true in my life and I’m grateful to know the Lord sees me and cares about the circumstances I’m going through in life.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO