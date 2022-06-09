Hit and run investigation leads to arrest of Laurel man for DUI

PITTSVILLE, Md. – A Delmar man is in custody after he shot and killed a deputy Sunday evening. Preliminary investigation indicates that shortly before 8:30 p.m., Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard and another deputy responded to the Talbot Street Apartment complex, located in the 7400 block of Gumboro Road in Pittsville, to arrest a wanted individual, identified as 20-year-old Austin Jacob Allen Davidson. The deputies initially did not see anyone matching the description and left the complex. When Hilliard returned to the parking lot roughly 10 minutes later, he saw a man leaving a stairwell that matched Davidson’s description.
