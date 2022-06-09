ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hit and run investigation leads to arrest of Laurel man for DUI

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEAFORD, Del. – A Laurel man is behind bars after being charged with his 8th DUI Wednesday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., troopers responded to the intersection of northbound Sussex Highway and...

www.wmdt.com

