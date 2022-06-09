Shenandoah boosts its tax exemption for seniors, disabled residents to $100K

There’s not enough parking in Downtown Brenham. That’s a phrase that’s been repeated for 15 years or longer. When the Downtown Master Plan for Brenham was adopted 10 years ago, the lack of parking was more of a perception. Now, with downtown booming with new shops, restaurants and bars, it has become a reality. The Master Plan laid out several steps to be taken to alleviate the parking problem. One was to work with Washington County to move the courthouse employee parking to a new location. Another was to work with business owners to have both them and their employees stop parking directly in front of their businesses or others…but rather park in the remote lots on Commerce and Vulcan streets. Also, about ten downtown lots were identified for potential purchase by the City for parking development. That was ten years ago. You know how many of these items have been accomplished? None! Not a single one.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO