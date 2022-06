Regardless of what the temperatures might be outside, Discovery Channel fans know that it isn't really summer until we start preparing for the most anticipated event of the year, which is the network's week-long programming focused on ferocious fish. Today Discovery has announced that this year's Shark Week will be kicking off on Sunday, July 24th. Fans were also treated to a teaser that plunges us into the depths of the ocean to see things from a seal's perspective, as their relationship with sharks is understandably much different than viewers'. Check out the teaser below and stay tuned for details on this year's Shark Week before it starts on Sunday, July 24th.

TV SERIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO