ST. LOUIS — St. Louis nursing homes can’t find the staff they need to safely operate. Due to staffing shortages, most residents at St. Louis long-term care facilities are not receiving the care they need. This is according to the latest data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Long Term Care Community Coalition, which published data and analysis of staffing levels at the biggest nursing homes serving the broader St. Louis area.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO