Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell was arrested in Kentucky last month on drug trafficking charges as he is set to become a free agent once the new league year begins. Harrell was initially pulled over in Richmond on May 12 for following a vehicle in front of him too closely, and when a Kentucky state trooper pulled him over, the officer stated he smelled marijuana emanating from the SUV the NBA player was driving, the Charlotte Observer reported, citing police records.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO