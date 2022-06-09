ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia opens more than 1,100 'crimes against the peace' cases against Ukrainians

By Mike Brest
 5 days ago

Russian investigators have opened more than 1,100 cases into Ukrainian leaders for allegedly committing “crimes against peace.”

Even before Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on Feb. 24, he and the Kremlin began engaging in a misinformation strategy to hide the complexities and details of the war from their own people.

INVADING FORCES DEPORT OVER 230,000 UKRAINIAN CHILDREN TO RUSSIA, KYIV SAYS

Alexander Ivanovich Bastrykin, the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia, held a meeting with subordinates on Thursday. They have identified and interrogated more than 75,000 people, including roughly 13,000 minors, according to a readout from the council.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that they are holding nearly 6,500 Ukrainian prisoners of war, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this week said that 2,500 of them were the servicemen captured at the Azovstal plant, according to the New York Times .

Three foreign nationals — two Brits and a Moroccan — were sentenced to death on Thursday by pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine after being found guilty of working to overthrow the government, a death penalty offense in the territory. Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner, and Saaudun Brahim have a month to appeal the ruling before facing a firing squad.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The first two surrendered to Russian troops in mid-April in Mariupol, while Brahim did so a month earlier in the city of Volnovakha.

