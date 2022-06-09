Rock N’ Roll Blues in Bristol

Carnivals and fairs are one of the most memorable events ever when you are a kid. We had our county fairgrounds right behind my house as a kid, and every year I could hear the rides going, and people having the time of their lives. I remember trying to sneak through the fence that separated the wooded area of my back yard and the fair grounds. I got in trouble more than a few times for sneaking out of the house and spending hours at the fair. These places are always full of life when the activities are going on. What they turn into when they become abandoned though, it’s quite a haunting sight. A photographer by the name of Seph Lawless decided to sneak into the abandoned Bushkill Park. The pictures he took show a depressing, and very creepy fate for a place that used to provide so much joy.

2 DAYS AGO