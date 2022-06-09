Rock N’ Roll Blues in Bristol

Frani Morrione of The Morrione Stipa Team at KW added a new listing for sale at 16 West North Lane in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Wonderful opportunity to make this Plymouth Township ranch home your very own! Enter into the spacious family room featuring lots of natural light and hardwood floors. The eat in kitchen has an abundance counter space, storage and access to the outdoors. Three generous bedrooms also sporting hardwood floors in addition to overhead lighting and ample closet space plus a full hall bath completes the main level. Full basement with outside access. Great finished basement opportunity! Additional features include a one car detached garage, plenty of driveway parking and a private backyard! Easy access to the Blue Route, NorthEast Extension and PA Turnpike. Centrally located! Minutes to downtown Conshohocken with its great restaurants, coffee shops and more! Low taxes and Colonial Schools, welcome home!
