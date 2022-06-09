ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood Falls, MN

Dahms, Swedzinski, and Torkelson Encourage Area Residents To Attend Town Meetings

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Senator Gary Dahms (R – Redwood Falls) and State Representative Chris Swedzinski (R – Ghent) invite area residents to attend their joint town meetings on Wednesday, June 15 in Marshall, Canby, Madison, Dawson, and Granite Falls. Marshall ~ 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. sponsored by the Marshall...

myklgr.com

Redwood Falls: ORDINANCE NO. 79, FOURTH SERIES AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY LOCATED AT 511 DEKALB STREET (GARNETTE GARDENS)

WHEREAS, Pursuant to Minnesota Statute §412.221, subd. 2, the City of Redwood Falls (“City”) is authorized to sell certain real property located at 511 Dekalb Street in Redwood Falls, known as Garnette Gardens (“Subject Property”) for the benefit of its citizens. Pursuant to Section 12.05 of the Home Rule Charter of the City of Redwood Falls, Minnesota, as amended December 5, 1978, no real property of the City shall be disposed of except by Ordinance; and.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
KEYC

FarmFest Woman Farmer of the Year nominees announced

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The five finalists for the Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year Award have been selected. Dawn Breitkreutz (Redwood Falls) Nancy Hinricher (Pipestone) Karen Kasper (Owatonna) Emily Ponwith (Cleveland) Kristin Reiman-Duden (Princeton) The five women will be recognized at the awards ceremony as part of the...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
myklgr.com

Marilyn Jean Hensch

Marilyn Jean Hensch passed away June 12, 2022, at the Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN at the age of 77. Friday, June 17, 2022, at 10 AM at the Sanborn City Cemetery in Sanborn, MN. It is just a graveside service. Father Garrett will be officiating. In lieu of flowers...
ROCHESTER, MN
myklgr.com

Jeffrey Scott Fixsen

Jeffrey Scott Fixsen, age 64 of Wabasso, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 in Cottage Grove, Minnesota. Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Wabasso. Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 16 at the Redwood Valley Funeral Home and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Friday at church. Burial is in St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery, rural Wabasso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (visit theaftd.org and click Donate, or mail to 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406). Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
WABASSO, MN
myklgr.com

Redwood Falls man injured in collision with livestock Monday evening

A Redwood Falls man was slightly injured when his vehicle struck livestock in the road Monday evening. According to the Redwood Falls Sheriff’s Office, at about 11:30 p.m. on June 13, Steven Gehrke, age 34, was driving a 2003 Jeep when he struck three cows standing on County Road 1, near 300th Street.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
KEYC

Local CBD store prepares for the new Minnesota cannabis law

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On June 2, Governor Tim Walz signed a bill redefining cannabis laws in Minnesota: legalizing sales as long as they follow state regulations. Mankato’s CBD Centers is excited for the new law to take effect, because the law encourages the store’s message of growth and change.
MANKATO, MN
myklgr.com

William “Dick” O’Callaghan

William “Dick” O’Callaghan, age 93 of Springfield died on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the family farm in Sundown Township, Redwood County. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MN
myklgr.com

Elsie B. Riddell

Elsie B. Riddell, age 92 of Westbrook, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Sanford Westbrook Hospital. Graveside Services will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Westbrook Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Westbrook Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
WESTBROOK, MN
Bring Me The News

Lunds & Byerlys to open new store in south metro

A fast-growing retail and dining development in the south metro will add a 45,000-square-foot Lunds & Byerlys next summer. The grocery store received approval last month from the Apple Valley City Council to be built at the southwest corner of 155th Street and Pilot Knob Road within the Orchard Place development.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Southern Minnesota Town is the #1 Small Town Where People Actually Want To Live

Small town living isn't for everyone - trust me, I've tried it! - but according to a story Realtor.com did in 2021, there are 10 small towns in the United States that are affordable and are places where you'd actually want to live. I'm not slamming small towns, that is actually what they called their top 10 list. Wouldn't you know it, we are so nice in Minnesota, we've got a small town in Southern Minnesota that ended up in the top spot on the list.
NEW ULM, MN
knsiradio.com

Albany Area Farmers Honored

(KNSI) – A dairy farm in Stearns County is one of seven across the country honored for its outstanding sustainability by the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. The award went to Steve and Cheryl Schlangen, owners of the Schlangen Dairy Farm in Albany. The award is for their continuous improvements in more than 30 conservation practices. They include adding LED lighting, cover crops, a manure-stacking slab to prevent nutrients from leaching into the water, and a manure injection system that uses less time and less fuel and has virtually eliminated the need for commercial fertilizer on their crops.
ALBANY, MN
KNOX News Radio

Accident near MN lake injures two from Thompson

Authorities say two people from Thompson (ND) sustained minor injuries when their vehicle left a road northwest of Alexandria (MN) and went into a lake. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly before 2 PM today (Fri). A 9-1-1 caller said the vehicle left County Road 22...
THOMPSON, ND
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather Alert: Excessive Heat Warning In Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday will be a Next Weather Alert day due to dangerous heat. The high, forecasted for 97 in the metro, may break a record for the daily high temp, which was set at 98 in 1987. The heat index will rise into the triple digits. An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Twin Cities, while much of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin is under an excessive heat advisory. MORE: Tips For Beating This Week’s Extreme Heat “It is just going to be really oppressive out there,” WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said. “Find any way you can to stay...
ENVIRONMENT
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato man injured in Highway 169 crash Friday

A Mankato man was injured Friday in a crash on Highway 169 in South Bend Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says a northbound Kia Forte and a southbound Nissan Pathfinder collided on the highway at 9:44 a.m. The Pathfinder driver, William Rosler Meyer, 82, of Mankato, was transported to Mayo...
MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Man killed in farm accident in Redwood County

A man was killed in a farm accident Thursday in Redwood County. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. near Sundown Township, between Clements and Sanborn. The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says the man was run over by a tractor. He was alive with critical injuries when first responders arrived but later died of his injuries.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Child In Critical Condition After Nearly Drowning In Alexandria Hotel Pool

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — Alexandria police responded to an incident of a child nearly drowning in a hotel pool on Saturday. APD received a call around 6:46 p.m. about a 6-year-old drowning in a pool at Holiday Inn. Upon arrival, the APD says they found the victim was taken out of the pool and CPR had been started. Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the call. The child was transported to Alomere Health in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.
ALEXANDRIA, MN

