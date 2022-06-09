Dahms, Swedzinski, and Torkelson Encourage Area Residents To Attend Town Meetings

Jeffrey Scott Fixsen, age 64 of Wabasso, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 in Cottage Grove, Minnesota. Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Wabasso. Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 16 at the Redwood Valley Funeral Home and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Friday at church. Burial is in St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery, rural Wabasso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (visit theaftd.org and click Donate, or mail to 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406). Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
