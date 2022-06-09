Dahms, Swedzinski, and Torkelson Encourage Area Residents To Attend Town Meetings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday will be a Next Weather Alert day due to dangerous heat. The high, forecasted for 97 in the metro, may break a record for the daily high temp, which was set at 98 in 1987. The heat index will rise into the triple digits. An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Twin Cities, while much of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin is under an excessive heat advisory. MORE: Tips For Beating This Week’s Extreme Heat “It is just going to be really oppressive out there,” WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said. “Find any way you can to stay...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO