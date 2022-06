DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Dubuque neighborhood was evacuated after a World War II-era explosive was discovered in a resident's backyard. The Dubuque Fire Department was dispatched to the home on Sarah Street at 3:20 pm on Sunday. The person was digging in the backyard and discovered what is believed to be an unexploded WWII-era mortar round/ordnance.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO