ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Naomi Watts Wants to End the Stigma, Secrecy, and Shame Around Menopause

By Chandler Plante
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Naomi Watts is tired of the silence. On Wednesday, the actor spoke on Instagram about her experience with menopause and its surrounding stigma. When she started menopause in her late 30s, she said, it "felt like a head-on collision with a Mack truck." (Menopause, which refers to the time when a...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 1

Related
thezoereport.com

Naomi Watts Opens Up About Menopause

In case you missed it, on June 8, Naomi Watts opened up about menopause on Instagram, in an attempt to encourage more open and honest conversation around it. In her post, the 53-year-old actor says her own menopause journey started when she was in her late 30s — and she hopes to flip the script on the topic, which often seems taboo.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We Need A Moment To Recover After Seeing The Strapless White Dress Anne Hathaway Wore On The Cannes Red Carpet: Fans Are Losing It!

While we’ve seen plenty of memorable and notable style moments at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival so far, it’s hard to imagine what could possibly top Anne Hathaway‘s strapless, white Armani Privé gown! The Princess Diaries icon, 39, absolutely stunned as she graced the festival’s red carpet to promote her new film, Armageddon Time while donning a custom column gown with shimmering fabric, a high slit at her legs and a subtle one at her midriff. She slipped on ruched, Old Hollywood-esque sleeve details and rocked silver sandal heels, highlighting her gown’s exquisitely long train.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Octavia Spencer
Person
Naomi Watts
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
Elizabeth Banks
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Reveals She ‘Begged’ To Wear Controversial Miu Miu Mini Skirt On ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover

Nicole Kidman gave some juicy details about the barely there outfit she chose to wear by designer Miu Miu on a February 2022 issue of Vanity Fair. According to a May 28 interview she gave with Moulin Rouge! co-star Baz Luhrmann via Vogue Australia, she came up with the idea to rock the scandalous garments herself. The topic of conversation came up after they discussed the difficulty of aging for women in the entertainment industry, when Baz praised the 54-year-old-actress for owning her image.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Heidi Klum's Silver Minidress Is Covered in Chain Cutouts

Heidi Klum wore a daring minidress for her latest appearance. Along with a slew of other A-listers, the supermodel attended ELLE and Dolce & Gabbana's 2022 Women in Music event wearing a metallic minidress designed by Peter Dundas. The long-sleeved piece featured silver embellishments and chain cutouts that wrapped along her torso, down her leg, and across her back. To finish off the look, she opted for monochrome accessories, carrying a reflective silver clutch and wearing strappy silver heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Menopause
Footwear News

Laura Dern Pops in Color-Blocked Satin Outfit & Silver Prada Pumps at ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ LA Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Laura Dern popped in blooming color on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of “Jurassic World: Dominion.” The “Big Little Lies” star arrived in a color-blocked Prada ensemble, featuring a light blue satin top with long sleeves and a mock-neck silhouette. The top was paired with a knee-length flared skirt in the same texture, albeit in a deep red hue. Dern’s ensemble was cinched with a black leather belt featuring the brand’s triangular logo as its buckle, as well as a large cocktail ring, sparkling drop earrings and a pink satin top-handle...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Aniston Borrows Monica's Dress from Friends

Jennifer Aniston just gave us a stylish Friends throwback. The actress known for her role as Rachel Green, borrowed a piece from friend Courteney Cox's sitcom wardrobe—a lacy black-and-gray number—for a day of glam. "Does the dress look familiar? Still got it!" she wrote on her Instagram Story...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Megan Fox Nails the Summer Date Look in a Crop Top and Split-Hem Jeans

Megan Fox turned to a perennial warm-weather staple for a recent lunch date with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, at Nobu in Malibu, CA. While out on Sunday, June 5, the actress wore a fitted brown crop top with long sleeves and a plunging neckline by Australia-based label Staple & Hue. The sensual garment exuded a sense of carefree confidence that is characteristic of Fox's personal style and also showcases how she emphasizes comfort in a contemporary summer date look. She teamed the top with light-wash, high-rise EB Denim jeans in a slightly baggy fit for a laid-back vibe. The denim silhouette featured split hems, allowing for a view of her heels: Bottega Veneta's Mesh Pumps ($1,100) in white. Fox kept her makeup relatively simple with a pink lip and blush, styling her dark hair into loose waves. A white crossbody bag completed her semidressy outfit and matched her heels.
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Reese Witherspoon stands out in a lavender-colored pantsuit while attending a photocall for Where The Crawdads Sing in West Hollywood

Reese Witherspoon attended a photocall for Where The Crawdads Sing in West Hollywood on Tuesday. The 46-year-old performer cut a seriously stylish figure while appearing at the promotional event, during which she was joined by Daisy Edgar-Jones and Taylor John Smith. The actress served as a producer on the forthcoming...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
In Style

Charlize Theron Just Debuted Jet-Black Hair on the Red Carpet

Like many, Charlize Theron kicked off summer with a major hair change. And while most people go blonde for the season, Charlize went the exact opposite direction and dyed her golden locks jet black. On Saturday, the actress debuted her new dark hair on the red carpet for her Africa...
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Rocks Black Pinstripe Vest & Pants At Tribeca Premiere For ‘All Too Well’: Photos

Taylor Swift, 32, looked as happy as could be during her latest fun outing! The singer showed up to a Q& A event at the Tribeca Film Festival, where she’s talking about and screening her short film All Too Well, on June 11, and showed off a fashionable outfit, which included a black pinstripe vest, matching pants, and a dark red heels. She waved to onlookers and flashed a kind smile as she walked outside with her long blonde hair down and signature red lipstick.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Katie Holmes Says Yes to Trench Coats, No to Pants

Did you think that after two years at home, we were all suddenly going to start wearing pants again? Fattest of chances. It’s summer and legs are on the loose, as Katie Holmes demonstrated when she stepped out in over-the-knee boots, a long trench coat, and absolutely no pants in sight.
BEAUTY & FASHION
psychologytoday.com

Why Couples Should Lie to Each Other

Deceptive affectionate messages (DAMs) are messages that either convey affection that one doesn’t feel in the moment. In our romantic relationships, DAMs may simply represent a relational maintenance behavior, something we do to keep our relationship going. Deceptive affection is used to manage emotions, save face, and conflict management.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
POPSUGAR

How to Dress Respectfully For a Funeral, According to Fashion Psychologists

Whether you're curious about general rules for what to wear to a funeral or you're already shopping for a black funeral dress, you're in the right place to gain clarity about appropriate attire. First and foremost, one's goal should be to consider context and respect the given tone and social customs attached to the event. Fashion psychologist Dawnn Karen and author of Dress Your Best Life has coined a term called "fashion situational code switching," in which people alternate between different styles depending on the context and social setting. In Karen's theory, "switching" should be utilized in the event of a funeral, despite personal taste, so as to show courtesy to those in mourning. You may need to make a quick call so you have all the information you need to get dressed. "As a woman of color, culture is hugely important to me," Karen says. "I've gone to Caribbean funerals — where you're not supposed to wear all black because the event is a celebration of life — funerals in the Americas, political funerals, and high-profile funerals. You have to know the situation. Are you a young person attending a funeral of someone from an older generation? In that case, you might want to dress more conservatively."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy