An upstate New York courtroom got a nasty surprise on Tuesday in the form of some eight-legged invaders. The Associated Press reports that Albany City Courthouse had to be closed for fumigation after someone released hundreds of cockroaches during an arraignment hearing. According to the news service, an altercation broke out in the courtroom after a defendant began filming the proceedings and refused to stop. During the fracas, someone with plastic containers full of cockroaches released the insects into the courtroom.

5 DAYS AGO