Clintonville Neighborhood Evacuated Due to Gas Leak

Another busy weekend for prep athletes as the WIAA crowned state champions in softball and boys team tennis. At Goodman Diamond Saturday, the Kaukauna Ghosts repeated as Division 1 champions, routing Sun Prairie 11-3 in the title game. It was a rematch of last year’s 1-0 nail biter for Kaukauna. The Ghosts left no doubt this time as they scored 4 runs in the first, three in the second and 4 more in the fourth as Skyler Calmes threw the first four innings without giving up a hit. The top five in the Kaukauna batting order all had at least two hits. The Ghosts outscored their three opponents by a 28-4 margin on the weekend to bring home the 4th title in school history.

KAUKAUNA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO