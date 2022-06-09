ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Petaluma suspect arrested for threats of violence at school later determined to be in Arizona

By Bay City News
 4 days ago

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — A 19-year-old man was arrested in Arizona after making threats of violence at a high school that has the same name as a Petaluma campus, police said. The day before authorities determined June 2 that the online threats were made by someone in Casa Grande in Arizona regarding a school in that state, police in Petaluma shared the alert with the public — as the city also has a Casa Grande High School — according to a news release shared Tuesday by the Petaluma Police Department.

“In conjunction with school officials, it was decided to notify parents and our community out of an abundance of caution,” reads the news release. “With our understanding of the complexities of these types of investigations we were uncertain when the threat could be properly vetted, and together we wanted to ensure our community was aware of a potential threat.”

Police said they worked with the FBI to identify the suspect and notified police in Arizona last week. On Sunday, Casa Grande police in Arizona arrested 19-year-old Joshua Adam Bowen on suspicion of making a terrorist threat. Despite having determined that the threats were not referencing a local school, Petaluma police have stepped up safety measures given recent mass shootings.

“We continue to collaborate with administrators from both Casa Grande High School and the Petaluma City School District and appreciate their partnership in keeping our students safe,” police said in the news release.

“Our officers continue to provide extra patrols to our school campuses and will have a presence at the upcoming high school graduations.

“We would also like to acknowledge the teamwork and collaboration between our local, state, and federal partners here and in Casa Grande, Arizona that resulted in this safe outcome,” the department said.

