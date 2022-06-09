Ottoville superintendent search committee seeks input

LIMA — Rhodes State College will receive $167,700 for its dental hygiene lab and $18,300 to improve campus security, Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp’s office announced on Monday. The funds were approved by the State Controlling Board.
LIMA — The Allen County Family & Children First Council will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 13 in the Ohio Means Jobs Workforce Development Center, 951 Commerce Parkway, Lima. The meeting, which is open to the public, will feature Berlin Carroll and Michele Breitigan and will include an...
LIMA — The Kiwanis Club of Lima will meet at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 14 at the Milano Café, 2383 Elida Rd, Lima. Troy Elwer, director of the Allen County Fair, will be the speaker. Introducing Elwer will be Kiwanis member Don Klingler who served 12 years as Allen County fair manager from 1983 to 1995.
BLUFFTON — In the wake of power outages and expected extreme heat in the area, some communities are setting up cooling stations to help residents get out of the heat and charge essential devices. The Bluffton EMS building, 115 E. Washington St., has been set up as a cooling...
LIMA — The Mental Health and Recovery Services of Allen, Auglaize and Hardin Counties will hold its regular board meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 15. The meeting will be held at the board office, 529 S. Elizabeth St., Lima.
LIMA — For Pandora-based First National Bank President and CEO Todd Mason, bringing the bank’s first branch to Lima felt like a bit of a homecoming, as he grew up in the area. “When I behaved as a little kid, my parents would allow me to go see...
WILLIAMS COUNTY … Jacob Trejo (Winner Of Outstanding Cadet Award), Andrew Fritch (Winner of Top Driver Award), Jacob Spiess. (PRESS RELEASE) ARCHBOLD, OHIO – Eight graduates from the Northwest State Community College Law Enforcement Academy were honored last evening during a special ceremony. The class successfully completed both...
The City of Lima may seem a little cleaner after the final week of the Mayor's Spring Cleanup. Saturday was the 4th and final day for Lima residents to get rid of some of the items and yard waste that they had around their homes. There were six dumpster sites available for the Spring cleanup and some sites like 4th street Missionary Baptist Church had a steady stream of people dropping things off.
ELIDA — McKenzie Savill, a recent graduate of Elida High School and a student at The Ohio State University through the College Credit Plus program, has been awarded the Star Scholarship from the Philanthropic Educational Organization Sisterhood. The scholarship established in 2009 is awarded to exceptional high school senior...
Community Health & Wellness Partners, an independent, non-profit health center that provides primary care and other wellness services to the residents of Logan and surrounding counties, recently announced it will be opening a new community health center at 605 Miami St. in Urbana. The new CHWP health center is part...
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of June 13. Erie County. State Route 113 westbound, just west of U.S. 250, will have single lane closures...
SPENCERVILLE — The Tri-Moraine Audubon Society will be holding a summer picnic starting at 6 p.m. July 5 at Deep Cut Historical Park, 22900 State Route 66, Spencerville. The organization will provide fried chicken, while members and guests should bring a dish to share.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol reentered the spotlight this past week, with a hearing carried on primetime television, but will it change any minds? “We live in a deeply polarized society, polarized along partisan lines,” said Paul Beck, a political scientist with Ohio […]
LIMA — Three recent high school graduates planning to study medicine will receive scholarships from the Lima Memorial Auxiliary. This year’s recipients include: Carlie VanMeter, a Lima Central Catholic graduate who plans to study nursing at Ohio Northern University; Emily Horstman, an Ottawa-Glandorf graduate who will study nursing and medicine at The Ohio State University; and Addalyn Allen, a Wapakoneta graduate who will study nursing at Bowling Green State University in the fall.
DAYTON, Ohio — On Monday, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley joined with members of law enforcement and a survivor from the Oregon District mass shooting to call out Governor DeWine for making our communities less safe. After the 2019 mass shooting in Dayton, Governor DeWine promised Daytonians that he’d...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbia Gas has applied to increase its prices for customers using natural gas, but a consumer advocacy office is fighting the change. The natural gas provider is in the thick of a case with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio over whether it can charge customers more. In its most recent […]
LIMA — Strong winds from a storm Monday night threw tree limbs to the ground and knocked power out throughout the region. Wind speeds of 75 mph were reported near Belmore in Putnam County, according to reports to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. Winds estimated at 60 to 70 were reported north of Willshire in Van Wert County. There were also reports of winds of 62 mph in northern Allen County and 58 mph near Wapakoneta.
BLUFFTON — The Bluffton Lions Foundation will host its eighth annual “Ride to Remember,” a cycling tour of the beautiful northwest Ohio countryside with two mass starts 7 a.m. (100-mile ride) and 8 a.m. (others) on Saturday, July 16 at the Bluffton Family Recreation Center, 215 Snider Road, Bluffton.
EDGERTON, Ohio (WANE) – Power has been restored to all Edgerton Electric customers after a nearly week-long outage, according to a Facebook post from village administrator Dawn Fitzcharles. The city lost power Monday June 6 after both lightning and a train hit a high voltage line. Generators kicked on...
