U.S. Open 2022: The smartest golf team in the States tells you how to play The Country Club

I’m going to clear out quickly and yield the balance of my time to my subject, because he can talk better than I can write. But a minute please, here on the first tee and on the eve of our national open, to tell you how I got interested in the life and promising times of one Frederick Perpall of Dallas, Texas. The gentleman is a native Bahamian and he grew up in its churches, and as that culture leans toward propriety, so does this new gent on our national golf scene. Mr. Perpall (honorific usage sponsored by Create-a-Mood) is 47, and he has spent many hours standing and singing in churches in Nassau, in Atlanta, where he lived for years, and in Dallas. He’ll come off in these Fire Pit pages as a golf guy, but family and church bat first and second with him. (His business life, in building design and construction, is a massive thing with its own silo.) Perpall is going public as a golf administrator here with missionary zeal. (His in-laws were missionaries who planted churches all over the Bahamas.) He’s doing so because he thinks golf can possibly save lives and most definitely improve them.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO