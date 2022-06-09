ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Allentown Police arrest 2 men accused of threatening to shoot another man

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two men were arrested after threatening to shoot another man, police report. Officers responded to the area of 7th and Gordon St. in Allentown...

www.wfmz.com

