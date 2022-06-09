ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Justice Department launches civil rights probe into Louisiana State Police

By Erin Doherty
Axios
Axios
 5 days ago

The Justice Department said Thursday that it opened a civil rights investigation into the Louisiana State Police amid reports that the department has unfairly targeted Black residents. Driving the news: "This civil investigation will assess whether LSP uses excessive force and whether it engages in racially discriminatory policing," the...

