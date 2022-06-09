Exclusive: Fargo City Commissioner, Mayoral candidate Arlette Preston continuing focus on housing, communication
By Kyle Cornell
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
5 days ago
(Fargo, ND) -- The race for Fargo's next mayor is winding down, but a current City Commissioner is continuing to push forward with her platform to improve the city if elected. Arlette Preston, who stopped by WDAY Midday as part of the 'Last Word: Fargo Mayoral candidate series' to talk about...
(Fargo, ND) -- Voting in Fargo is well underway, and tomorrow is your last chance to cast your ballot for multiple Primary elections in Cass County and North Dakota. Fargo City Auditor Steve Sprague joined WDAY Midday to talk about voting in Fargo, approval voting, and potential hiccups people can run into in the election. He spoke about voting centers throughout Cass County, which allow for voters to cast their ballot at one of multiple locations.
(Cass County, ND) -- Curious to know where you can go to vote Tuesday in Cass County? Flag Family Media has you covered. Below are the nine total locations where you can go, no matter what precinct you live in, to vote in the June 2022 primary election. FargoDome -...
(West Fargo, ND) -- As the primary election inches closer, one West Fargo School Board member running for re-election is reflecting on his years at the helm, but still hoping for more. Current board member Jon Erickson says the past eight years have been a joy, but that he wants...
(Perham, MN) -- A community came together over the weekend to raise support for the family of a 21-year-old South Fargo shooting victim. Lucia Garcia was shot last month at Plaza Azteca in South Fargo, and died days later. The fundraiser was held over the weekend at the Church of St. Henry in Perham.
Steve Hallstrom catches up with Lieutenant Brad Penas and Chief Tory Jacobson of the Moorhead Police Department for Junes Salute to Law Enforcement. Lieutenant Brad Penas grew up in Greenbush, MN. He received his law enforcement training at Northland Community College in Thief River Falls, MN. Lt. Penas began his law enforcement career at the Clay County Jail and was hired by the Moorhead Police Department in 1990. Brad is currently the longest-serving sworn member of the department as he recently entered his 32nd year of service in Moorhead, with 23 of those years being in supervision. During Brad's career, he has served in several roles with the department, including Patrol, Field Training Officer, a Sniper for the SWAT Team, and Investigations. He has supervised several programs in the department, including bike patrol, K9, and our recruitment and hiring program. Lieutenant Penas is currently the Investigative Division Commander. He oversees General, Juvenile, and Narcotic Investigators in his current role and serves as an advisor and department representative on several regional committees. Lieutenant Penas supervises our background checks for several city license requirements and internal hires. Brad understands the need for collaboration with our community partners and works hard to build those relationships. Lieutenant Penas is also involved in many daily & behind the scenes activities crucial for our department operations. He also supervises our School Resource Officers. Brad enjoys many outdoor activities away from work, such as golfing, fishing with his wife, and hunting, including harvesting a Minnesota State Record Elk. Brad also enjoys vacations with family and friends to scenic areas. Brad's pride is his family, consisting of his wife, Kari, son Ty, daughter Jensen, son-in-law, and one granddaughter. On behalf of the Moorhead Police Department's entire staff, we proudly nominate Lieutenant Brad Penas for The Luther Family Ford's Salute to Law Enforcement.
Join Kevin Flynn, the host of the 'Need-To-Know' morning show for our monthly series, “Jobs Other People Just Wouldn’t Do!”. In our inaugural episode, Kevin catches up with Nate Johnston from Moen Portables & Septic!. This series is brought to you exclusively by Kost Materials.
(Crookston, MN) -- No one is injured after a University of North Dakota-owned airplane had difficulties taking off over the weekend at Crookston Airport. The single-engine plane called off a takeoff Friday before veering off the runway and striking a runway light. An initial investigation indicates that two people were onboard at the time.
(Fargo, ND) -- A fast response by Fargo fire crews helped minimize damage from a fire at a home Monday morning. "We were actually dispatched at 11:32 which is the same time the call came in. We arrived on scene and fortunately we were close, only a few blocks away and were able to start attacking the fire," said Assistant Fire Marshall Dawn Stollenwerk.
(Dilworth, MN) -- The Dilworth Police Department is getting new equipment. The department has purchased portable fingerprint scanners that will help with identifying subjects during investigations.The scanner has secure access to BCI and FBI criminal databases. "Suspects attempting to evade arrest often give the names of friends and family as...
(East Grand Forks, MN) -- A Crookston woman is recovering after a car versus box truck crash in East Grand Forks Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the car, driven by 54-year-old Robin Rosga, was stopped at a stop sign on westbound County Road 17 and Highway 2 at 6:43 a.m. when she then pulled out, failed to yield and struck the box truck, driven by 58-year-old Mark Schultz, on the rear passenger tire.
(Fargo, ND) -- A commercial building in South Fargo is near a complete loss after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning. The Fargo Fire Department says they were called to the 4100 block of 30th Avenue South around 1:45 a.m. to reports of plumes of smoke coming out of the building. When they arrived, flames were shooting out of the roof.
On Monday, June 13 North Dakota State University had three players named to the Athlon Sports FCS Preseason All-America Team. Stats Perform FCS senior editor Craig Haley has compiled the list. Bison fullback Hunter Luepke, offensive tackle Cody Mauch, and safety Michael Tutsie were all named to the team. The...
