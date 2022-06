DECATUR — Marian Frances Watson Sittason passed away on June 6, 2022 in Decatur, Alabama. She was born on December 16, 1930 in Rome, Georgia to Mr. and Mrs. James Bass Watson. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, a graduate of Riverside High School, and attended Auburn University. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi and a cheerleader at both Riverside and Auburn. She loved time with family, volunteer work with the Decatur Junior Service League, and playing golf.

