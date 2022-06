Delaware State Police Troop 5 is issuing a Gold Alert for 33-year-old Robert Boyles of Wilmington, Delaware. Robert was last seen on June 12, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., in the area of 4866 N. Dupont Highway in Smyrna. Attempts to contact or locate Robert have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO