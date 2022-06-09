ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanaway, WA

Multi-vehicle collision near Spanaway Lake leaves 1 dead, authorities say

By Peter Talbot
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

A road near Spanaway Lake was shut down Thursday morning after a three-vehicle collision ended with one person dead, according to authorities.

The collision occurred near the 16800 block of Spanaway Loop Road South, a multi-lane road near the southwest shore of Spanaway Lake, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said. About two miles of the road was closed between Military Road South and 174th Street South.

The person killed in the collision has not been publicly identified.

Deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department investigate the scene of a fatal vehicle accident near the intersection of Spanaway Loop Road and 158th Street on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Spanaway. Pete Caster/pcaster@thenewstribune.com

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue spokesperson Capt. Darrin Shaw said the collision occurred at about 10:09 a.m. The cause of the crash was not known, but Shaw said two cars and a dump truck were involved, and that one of the cars struck the dump truck head-on.

Shaw said the driver of the dump truck was not injured. He said no one else was injured aside from the deceased person.

A spokesperson from the Sheriff’s Department wasn’t immediately available to provide further information.

Drivers were advised to take alternate routes through the area.

Latisha Johnson
4d ago

sorry for the loss prayers to the family involved I must of just missed this accident I drive this road 2x a day to work and home I left my house at 9:55am this morning so it must of happened right after I went thru there there is always people speeding that road I've even saw them drive down the middle

