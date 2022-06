WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 99 with partly cloudy skies. Heat index values on Tuesday could reach up to 102. The wind will continue to be strong out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 76 with partly cloudy skies.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO