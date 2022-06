The Saharan dust is back and it's decided to stay awhile. For the next week expect hazy views of Austin and a drop in air quality. “Most people will experience something. It might be a little bit of eye irritation, maybe a little bit of runny nose, a cough, that kind of thing,” said Dr. David Corry, a pulmonologist at Baylor College of Medicine.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO