Dino & Dragon Stroll to transform the Philadelphia Expo Center

By D. Malik
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDino & Dragon Stroll, a nationally touring event produced by CV Events,...

Summer is Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Super Bowl season

With the summer here, what’s happening with Parks and Recreation in the City of Philadelphia. From topics to the lifeguards needed for summer activities, how can people enjoy these spaces and activities and get involved? The Deputy Commissioner of Parks and Rec Bill Salvatore joins us.
Dr. Lori Dumpster or no Dumpster

Philadelphia (WPHL)- You sent in photos, and celebrity antique appraiser Dr. Lori has studied them. See how much a Hand-painted plate, Singer Sewing Machine, and a Spoon Holder are worth over or under $50. Can you guess which of these items is worth the most? Keep sending in your photos...
Forever Changes: Phoenixville record store transcends generations

“Nothing better and more personal than taking the record out of the sleeve, putting it on the turntable, turning it on, and putting the needle on,” said Shawn Cephas, owner of Forever Changes record store in Phoenixville, Pa. Forever Changes is a Mom and Pop record store located in...
Forever Changes Music and Gifts Extra

Forever Changes Music and Gifts is a record store located in Phoenixville, PA. Owner Shawn Cephas, worked at his father’s record store as an adolescent, and decided to honor his father’s legacy by opening his own store as an adult. Not only does the store buy and sell records, but they also sell artwork, clothing, and various other gifts.
Celebrating Flag Day in Philadelphia

Philadelphia’s historic district celebrates the birthday of the American flag and the U.S. Army. Events will be held in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood Tuesday. Events include flag-raising ceremonies, a patriotic parade, a swearing-in of Army recruits, a dramatic skydiving performance, displays and demonstrations of U.S. Army equipment, giant flag folding activities, and a moving naturalization ceremony.
Check Out These Philly Museums for Free as Part of Wawa Welcome America

If you are looking to explore and dive into some history, science, art or just the unusual, but not looking to fork over money to do so, this is the list you need. We've compiled a list of museums and attractions in Philadelphia you can explore at no cost during the Wawa Welcome America festivities. from June 19 through July 4, 2022. Some of them you might have never been to before.
The Giant Co. to Open Two New Stores in Philadelphia

Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. has a busy summer planned as it announced June 10 that it will open two new Philadelphia area stores. The first location will be at 501 N. Broad St. in Philadelphia, which will open June 24, and the second will open July 1 at 1025 Second St. Pike in Richboro, Penn., The Giant Co. said in statement.
Rita’s Water Ice in Clementon NJ Reduced to Rubble

Whoa! What the heck just happened? Rita's Water Ice on Blackwood-Clementon Road has suddenly been reduced to rubble!. I was just up this way mere DAYS ago, and this Rita's location in Clementon was standing tall. Now, the whole thing is all gone!. We found out last year that the...
New Seafood and Steak-Focused Restaurant Now Open in Conshohocken

The former owner of Center City’s Pinefish recently opened the Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill in Conshohocken, reports Noah Zucker for the Philly Voice. The new steak and seafood-focused restaurant is the brainchild of Peter Dissin, with the menu offering crab cakes, salmon with parmesan cream, and tuna with fioe gras, as well as filet mignon, new York strip steak, and tomahawk chops with the bone-in.
Man shot 7 times on Allegheny Avenue, saved by Temple doctors

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting where a man was shot seven time in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 2400 block of Allegheny Avenue around 1:21 am Saturday. According to police, a 24-year-old man was shot in the right leg three times, twice in the groin...
