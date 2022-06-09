Dino & Dragon Stroll to transform the Philadelphia Expo Center

With the summer here, what’s happening with Parks and Recreation in the City of Philadelphia. From topics to the lifeguards needed for summer activities, how can people enjoy these spaces and activities and get involved? The Deputy Commissioner of Parks and Rec Bill Salvatore joins us.
Two women in Philadelphia are combining their passion for caffeine and plants into a new business. The Ground: coffee, plants, and gifts just opened in Olde Kensington, and PHL17’s Alex Butler shows us what’s on the menu.
Philadelphia (WPHL)- You sent in photos, and celebrity antique appraiser Dr. Lori has studied them. See how much a Hand-painted plate, Singer Sewing Machine, and a Spoon Holder are worth over or under $50. Can you guess which of these items is worth the most? Keep sending in your photos...
“Nothing better and more personal than taking the record out of the sleeve, putting it on the turntable, turning it on, and putting the needle on,” said Shawn Cephas, owner of Forever Changes record store in Phoenixville, Pa. Forever Changes is a Mom and Pop record store located in...
Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee and Books is an independent black bookstore located in the eclectic Germantown section of Philadelphia. It’s mission: to provide underserved communities access to books, and provide a safe space to all who patronize. “To often we don’t build beautiful things in our community unless they’re...
Forever Changes Music and Gifts is a record store located in Phoenixville, PA. Owner Shawn Cephas, worked at his father’s record store as an adolescent, and decided to honor his father’s legacy by opening his own store as an adult. Not only does the store buy and sell records, but they also sell artwork, clothing, and various other gifts.
Philadelphia’s historic district celebrates the birthday of the American flag and the U.S. Army. Events will be held in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood Tuesday. Events include flag-raising ceremonies, a patriotic parade, a swearing-in of Army recruits, a dramatic skydiving performance, displays and demonstrations of U.S. Army equipment, giant flag folding activities, and a moving naturalization ceremony.
The Dragon is back! Returning for the first time in three years, the spectacular Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square celebrates light and culture with magnificent steel-framed, and silk-wrapped giant lighted sculptures.
If you are looking to explore and dive into some history, science, art or just the unusual, but not looking to fork over money to do so, this is the list you need. We've compiled a list of museums and attractions in Philadelphia you can explore at no cost during the Wawa Welcome America festivities. from June 19 through July 4, 2022. Some of them you might have never been to before.
Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. has a busy summer planned as it announced June 10 that it will open two new Philadelphia area stores. The first location will be at 501 N. Broad St. in Philadelphia, which will open June 24, and the second will open July 1 at 1025 Second St. Pike in Richboro, Penn., The Giant Co. said in statement.
During the pandemic, two twin sisters decided to chase their dreams of opening a restaurant. Kala and Maya Johnstone were both principals at Philadelphia schools until their food became Instagram famous! Their new restaurant is called Foodchaser’s Kitchen in Elkins Park.
Street next to Reading Terminal becoming a 'festival' area. The $1 million project to turn the road next to Reading Terminal Market...
Over the last several years, the pandemic has been a driving force behind the real estate boom that has seen home prices skyrocket in Delaware County, reports Stacker. The dwindling inventory and continuously high demand has been promoting both buyers and investors alike to bid up the prices on affordable properties.
Whoa! What the heck just happened? Rita's Water Ice on Blackwood-Clementon Road has suddenly been reduced to rubble!. I was just up this way mere DAYS ago, and this Rita's location in Clementon was standing tall. Now, the whole thing is all gone!. We found out last year that the...
A landmark restaurant and bar at the Jersey Shore that has been around for well over a century has announced that it has closed for good. Word was recently posted online that The Merion Inn on Decatur Street in downtown Cape May will not be reopening this summer. A post...
The former owner of Center City’s Pinefish recently opened the Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill in Conshohocken, reports Noah Zucker for the Philly Voice. The new steak and seafood-focused restaurant is the brainchild of Peter Dissin, with the menu offering crab cakes, salmon with parmesan cream, and tuna with fioe gras, as well as filet mignon, new York strip steak, and tomahawk chops with the bone-in.
It's the end of the line for a century-old family-owned and operated business here in the Garden State. And what's there now will soon be bulldozed so a 162-unit housing development can be constructed. Our travels take us to Westfield in Union County where there are just a few weeks...
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting where a man was shot seven time in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 2400 block of Allegheny Avenue around 1:21 am Saturday. According to police, a 24-year-old man was shot in the right leg three times, twice in the groin...
