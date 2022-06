MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week it will feel more like mid-summer with temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 90s through Friday and heat index values from 100-110. A Heat Advisory has been issued for both today and Monday. A few areas could see a passing shower or isolated storm which would help out the hot and humid temperatures but most areas will stay dry.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO