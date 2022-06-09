The 5 best wireless running headphones that stand up to sweat and actually stay in your ears

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

Popping on a quality pair of headphones and jamming out to some tunes can make a run feel that much more enjoyable.

"The best headphones act as a running companion without getting in the way," said running coach, co-founder of SWAP Running , and author of " The Happy Runner ," David Roche, to Insider. "I like athletes to focus on comfort, the probability that the headphones will stay in place at fast speeds, and the ability to still hear your surroundings."

For such small gadgets, headphones can pack a lot of power in sound, stability, and features. Many come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which is great for blocking out unwanted noise, but when it comes to running outside, being able to hear outside noises is key, as Roche pointed out.

To focus on this safety aspect for the following guide, I only included pairs that have an open ear design, have transparency or HearThrough mode (a mode that amplifies outside sounds via built-in microphones), or can be worn with one earbud at a time.

Beyond that, I looked at fit and comfort, battery life, and extra features. I and three others used each headphone we tested inside an actual gym, as well as outside on the road and on trails. You'll also find answers to a few running headphone-specific FAQs at the bottom of this guide.

Here are the best headphones for running

Best overall: Jabra Elite 7 Active, $149.99 at Amazon

The Jabra Elite 7 earbuds are comfortable for hours on end, stay in your ear on the toughest of runs, and have both high-quality Active Noise Cancellation and HearThrough.

Best bone conduction: Shokz Open Run Pro, $179.95 at Best Buy

The Shokz Open Run Pro uses bone-conduction on your temples so you can listen to music without compromising safety.

Best open-ear: Bose Sport Open Earbuds, $199 at Amazon

The Bose Sport Open Earbuds use Bose OpenAudio technology, not bone conduction, to keep your ears available to outside sounds while still providing high-quality audio.

Best versatile: Beats Fit Pro, $175 at Walmart

The Beats Fit Pro can be used in the gym with active noise canceling technology and on the trails with transparency mode. Plus, the winged ear tips provide secure, non-slip comfort.

Best budget: Skullcandy Push Active, $75 at Amazon

The Skullcandy Push Active headphones are designed with an extra ear hook to keep the buds thoroughly in place.

Pros: Secure, no-slip fit, adjustable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), eight hours of listening and 30 hours with charging case, sweat- and waterproof to IP57

Cons: Pricey

The Elite 7 Active by Jabra is an almost perfect pair of sport headphones. The buds turn on as soon as you take them out of their sleek, tiny case, then quickly connect to your phone.

The fit feels so secure and tight with no irritation after hours of wearing, and the active noise cancellation is almost too good. Yet even with high-quality ANC, these headphones are still ideal for running because you can toggle between ANC, HearThrough (a mode that lets you hear outside sounds through the buds), or wear a bud solo for top awareness.

It's important to note that these require the use of the companion Jabra app. While I don't love having to download another app (especially just to use a pair of headphones) this one really does add to the overall experience.

You can adjust the level of ANC and HearThrough and can even play soundscapes directly through the app. There's also a sleep mode that automatically turns the earbuds off after a certain amount of time, as well as adjustable in-ear detection which can auto pause when an earbud is taken out.

Thankfully, the basic controls can be changed entirely without using the app. You can switch between the ANC, HearThrough, or neither with a button on the earbud, as well as control pause/play, skip ahead, and go to the voice assistant. If you press and hold, you can even change the volume.

The best part about these earbuds is their versatility — I could use them running with either mono modo or HearThrough mode to stay safe, or I could turn on the ANC and not even hear the treadmill I was using. Overall, these earbuds have all the features I look for in a running headphone without coming up short on comfort, sound, or durability.

Best bone-conduction running headphones

The Shokz Open Run Pro use bone-conduction near the temples so you can listen to music without compromising your safety.

Pros: Open-ear construction for safety, 10 hours of music, IP55 water resistant

Open-ear construction for safety, 10 hours of music, IP55 water resistant Cons: Non-wireless charging, uses an uncommon connecting cable

If you've never used bone-conduction headphones, it's a little surprising how well they work. The Shokz Open Run Pros rest over your ears and wrap loosely around the back of your head, with the bone-conduction part sitting on your cheek bones right in front of the ears.

They're extremely lightweight and thin, almost to the point where I worry about throwing them into a gym bag or pocket; they do come with a nice case, though. This small frame does mean though, that they don't bounce around at all on a solid run.

Once wirelessly connected, the sound quality is punchy and clear with the right amount of bass, but can't be heard by others even though your ears aren't covered.

Testers enjoyed the ease of controls with the Shokz — the left speaker has a multi-purpose button to control pause/play, skipping forward or going back; the right speaker changes the volume.

Overall, they're one of the safest options for running outside because your ears are completely open.

"I love open-ear headphones because they won't budge and they let you hear any warning signals," said Roche. "I would probably forget I was wearing my Shokz altogether if it weren't for the full-volume Ludacris playlist."

Best open-ear running headphones

The Bose Sport Open Earbuds use Bose OpenAudio technology, not bone conduction, to keep your ears available to outside sounds while still providing high-quality music.

Pros: Open-ear construction for safety, eight hours of music, IPX4 water resistant, top sound quality

Cons: Non-wireless charging, learning curve for correct fit, mono listening only with right earbud

Bose's Sport Open Earbuds initially gave my testers and me a little bit of trouble figuring out how to properly fit these onto our ears. Bose says to place the barrel of the earbud over the top of the ear where glasses would rest and to then rotate the earbud backward until it grips the ear well enough to stay secure.

The problem was that they just felt too loose to me at first. To my surprise, though, they didn't bounce around during my run. I tried to tighten them by continuing to rotate the buds, but that just made my ears hurt within 20 minutes. According to Bose's FAQs section, even when the earbuds feel loose at first, they tend to be quite stable, so extreme tightness isn't necessary. If you do tighten the bud too much like I did, twist it forward to loosen it if it feels too tight.

Once you slip the sleek hooks over your ears, press the left button, then the right to turn both on and connect. There is an auto-off setting in case you forget to turn them off, but you can also press the right button once to power down. The buttons also control pause/play, skip or go back for tracks, and to adjust the volume, simply tap the center of the right earbud to increase and the left to decrease. I liked that there's no need to pull out your phone.

When you go to charge them, make sure the correct left and right earbuds line up with the correct sides of the charger, or they won't charge; a small, white light starts to flash if correctly lined up.

Even though these took a little bit of time to get comfortable, the sound quality was high-end and the open-ear construction allowed all testers to feel safe on the road — we could hear all of our surroundings and our jams.

The Beats Fit Pro can be used in the gym with active noise canceling technology and on the trails with transparency mode. Plus, the winged ear tips provide secure, non-slip comfort.

Pros : Active noise canceling and transparency mode, secure fit with winged ear tips, six hours of listening with additional 18 from charging case, IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant

Cons: Pricey, can't adjust both ANC and volume from headphones

The Beats Fit Pro earbuds were extremely comfortable; they run on the small side with no clunkiness, and they use a small wingtip to lock the earbuds into place. To wear, simply put the earbuds in and twist it back slightly, then tuck the wingtip into the upper ear.

To pair for the first time, the buds must be in their case with the lid open. From there, you can pause/play, skip forward or back, and change up other elements from your phone, without downloading an extra app (at least for iPhone; you'll need the Beats app for Android). You can also turn off automatic ear detection, which pauses the music if you take a bud out, and turn on spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a top listening experience.

One control element that was not ideal was that you had to choose between either using volume control on the headphones or toggling between ANC and transparency mode — you couldn't have both on at the same time (though both can be adjusted from your phone).

Best budget running headphones

The Skullcandy Push Active True Wireless headphones use earbuds with an extra ear hook to keep the buds thoroughly in place.

Pros: Transparency mode, secure fit with over-ear hangers, 10 hours of listening with additional 34 from charging case, IP55 sweat- and water-resistant, built-in Tile finding technology

Transparency mode, secure fit with over-ear hangers, 10 hours of listening with additional 34 from charging case, IP55 sweat- and water-resistant, built-in Tile finding technology Cons: No active noise cancellation

The Skullcandy Push Active earbuds were easy to get on and set up. During hard runs and sprints, the buds felt secure and stayed in place thanks to their lightweight ear hooks. Even with the ear hooks, they didn't feel too heavy or cumbersome, which was a pleasant surprise.

For an affordable price, the headphones had top music quality. And even though they don't technically have active noise cancellation, they still managed to block out quite a bit of surrounding sounds. When you turn on Stay-Aware mode, you can more easily hear outside sounds which helped increase the safety factor when I was on a busy trail.

The companion Skullcandy app allows you check battery level, turn on handsfree voice-control ("Hey Skullcandy"), toggle between listening experiences (music, podcast, and movie), switch between ANC and stay-aware mode, and use the Tile feature in case you lose them. If you like using voice control, you're able to control pause/play, forward and back, volume, and Stay-Aware mode. You can also do all of that on the headphones as well with a press of the button — no need to take your phone out, ever.

How I test running headphones

Myself and a group of testers tested each of the featured headphones by logging quite a few miles on roads and trails while wearing each option. These were the specific features we considered and judged for each pair:

Comfort and stability: Getting into a groove on a run can already be a challenge without your headphones slipping out, so ensuring a comfortable, secure fit is a must . All the headphones we included stayed secure in testers ears and didn't need constant adjusting.

Price: Headphones can be quite pricey and, honestly, easy to lose. Even though the higher-end headphones we tested had slightly better features, they didn't differ dramatically compared to the lower priced headphones, except for the active noise canceling and hear-through features (see below).

Controls and buttons: Almost every brand tested had an accompanying app to use with the headphones but with some pairs, you were required to use the app, while other apps were just optional. With that, we realized that with some pairs, you could change volume and pause/play right from the headphones, while with others, you had to get out your phone and open the app, which we didn't love while running.

Safety and HearThrough: When running outside, being able to hear your surroundings is crucial. With many of the pairs we tested, there was stellar active noise cancellation plus HearThrough or transparency technologies, which amplifies outside sounds via a microphone when turned on. Alternatively, the open-ear options are also key to having top sound quality while still allowing for audible awareness.

What to consider when shopping

Even though almost any pair of headphones succeeds at pumping music into your ears, there are specific elements to consider when buying a pair to partner with running. Our testers say the most important features include:

In-ear vs. open ear , because when running outside, you should always be able to hear your surroundings.

, because when running outside, you should always be able to hear your surroundings. Battery life and in-case charging capabilities , so you aren't left having to recharge every time you lace up. All the earbuds can charge in their case,but the open-ear options cannot.

, so you aren't left having to recharge every time you lace up. All the earbuds can charge in their case,but the open-ear options cannot. Active Noise Canceling options , which can offer versatility if you aren't only using the headphones for running outside

, which can offer versatility if you aren't only using the headphones for running outside Extra features , like being able to listen from one earbud at a time, if you can change the volume from the buds rather than on your phone, and if they are sweat- or waterproof.

, like being able to listen from one earbud at a time, if you can change the volume from the buds rather than on your phone, and if they are sweat- or waterproof. Fit and style , because some headphones are made for more high-impact movements, like running, and some are made for lower-impact workouts, like strength training .

How do I use headphones safely while running?

It's important to use open ear headphones or those with hear-through technology so you're able to hear your surroundings while running outside.

"Safety is about awareness," added Roche. Open ear headphones "let you stay aware without being so aware of the repetitive act of running that you get bored to tears."

Rather, you get to listen to music or a podcast on a long run, but are still able to hear what's going on around you.

Do running headphones need to be waterproof or sweatproof?

It isn't absolutely necessary but it is ideal, even if you don't think you sweat a lot. Thankfully, most headphones that are marketed for exercising are also sweatproof or waterproof. These ratings are listed as IP ratings, with IPX4 being a solid choice for active headphones (can withstand splashes from any direction), but anything above IPX2 should be good (protected against dripping water of about 3 millimeters per minute).

How do I know if the earbuds fit well?

With in-ear buds, you'll get small, medium, and large ear tip options when you buy. Try them each out and see how it feels — the ear tip should ideally create a sort of seal within your ear, so that the sound stays clear and the buds don't bounce around and become loose.

Other options include in-ear buds that also have some sort of hook that goes over the ear for extra support, like the Bose Sport Open Earbuds or Skullcandy Push Active.

How often should I clean my headphones?

Cleaning headphones roughly once a week not only keeps them from getting gross but will also allow them to work longer.

"Once a week cleaning is adequate with typical use," said Ortiz-Hawkins. "Do not use water as this can degrade the electronics within the headsets. Instead, you can use an alcohol pad or specially designed products, like audio wipes, that are used for hearing devices."

She also recommended using a desiccant, or a dehumidifier, to increase the longevity and integrity of their devices, especially if you sweat a lot. You can replace the ear tips every few months.

Should I be aware of how loud I listen to music while running?

Yes, it's important to be conscious of the volume in your headphones while running or working out.

"Noise exposure is the number one cause of hearing loss," said Candice Ortiz-Hawkins, an audiologist with Capital Institute of Hearing and Balance and previously an audiologist for the military, "and it's preventable, too. You know that ringing in your ears often heard after listening to music loudly? That's a symptom of hearing loss."

Repeated exposure over time and the slight changes in hearing you experience can compound and become a quantifiable loss. If you want to keep your hearing as you get older, aim for healthy listening habits, even while working out.

Try the arm-length check — if a person is speaking to you at a normal volume, standing approximately one arm-length away and you cannot hear them, the volume is too loud.

