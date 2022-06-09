ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Cadillac’s V8 Hypercar Looks Like This, and It’s Racing Le Mans in 2023

By Peter Holderith
The Drive
The Drive
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bYOdI_0g5kqaIv00 Cadillac

The sheer number of automakers competing in Le Mans 2023 is immense. Among the likes of Peugeot, Ferrari , Porsche, and Toyota is perhaps one unexpected name: Cadillac. The American automaker will go full speed ahead with a prototype racer for the storied 24-hour race, and Thursday, it revealed a prototype of the impressive machine after months of teasers.

Not only is the vehicle previewed here a track-bound racing car, but it’s also an expression of Cadillac’s design ethos. It features the brand’s classic vertical lighting cues and a slew of other details, all wrapped up in some beautiful forged carbon fiber. It’s powered by what the automaker describes as an “all-new” 5.5-liter DOHC V8 paired with the LMDh common hybrid system. It’s unclear if this motor shares anything with the Chevy Corvette C8.R’s engine of a similar description; however, the total system output will be in the neighborhood of 650-700 horsepower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xbsuB_0g5kqaIv00
Cadillac
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ekSt_0g5kqaIv00
Cadillac
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1myQyb_0g5kqaIv00
Cadillac
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LWZki_0g5kqaIv00
Cadillac

While it’s unclear if it shares any parts with the C8.R, Cadillac says the vehicle previews design features for future Cadillac performance cars. That statement has a lot of implications because we know little about the brand’s future performance ambitions in its push to go electric. So far, the only EVs we know about officially are the Lyriq and the Celestiq , both luxury vehicles which focus on comfort over track-shredding performance.

In a clip shared along with the images of the car, which is embedded below, it also sounds like it features a cross-plane V8 which is unusual. This could simply be dubbed over the engine’s actual exhaust note, though. Cross-plane V8s are not typically used in cars competing in the highest classes at Le Mans. That doesn’t mean Cadillac isn’t doing it, but it seems very unlikely, considering the rev limit for these vehicles is 10,000 RPM. They don’t have to reach that, but having a lightweight, energy-dense engine is typically achieved with higher RPMs often associated with flat-plane V8s.

The car will compete in other races besides Le Mans in 2023. Its reveal on track will happen a the Rolex 24 at Daytona next year, and it will race a full WEC season. Cadillac says the final version of this car will look very similar to the concept we see here. If that big transparent vertical fin makes the final cut, I’ll be surprised. It looks a little too good to be true.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: peter@thedrive.com

Comments / 2

Related
Benzinga

10 Of The Worst Cars Ever Made

Among the thousands of car models, names like the Ford Mustang and the Porsche 911 stand out as some of the most iconic vehicles ever created. On the other hand, certain cars have been produced that have come off as ridiculous in the long run in terms of design, safety, aesthetics, and feel.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Thunderbird To Return As Corvette-Fighting Sportscar

At the 1954 Detroit Auto Show, Ford lifted the lid on a two-seater convertible that, to this day, is much loved by enthusiasts and collectors alike. Introduced as the Thunderbird, the gorgeous styling and V8 powertrains brought many into Dearborn's fold and, interestingly, the Blue Oval's offering outsold the Corvette of the day by thousands.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Car#Cadillac Lyriq#Hypercar#Vehicles#Racing Le Mans#American#Chevy
Fox News

Cars painted this color hold their value the best

Picking the color of your new car is a personal choice, but it may cost you down the road. Cars of certain colors can hold their value significantly better than others, according to a new report from the iseecars.com online marketplace. The study looked at the depreciation suffered by three-year-old...
BUYING CARS
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Lewis Hamilton's Collection

Lewis Hamilton's car collection is worth millions of dollars, but one car stands out as his pièce de résistance when it comes to its sheer value and significance. The record-holding Formula One Champion has amassed quite an eclectic array of exotic vehicles, including many one-off unique models that are worth massive amounts of cash. As Hamilton told The Sunday Times, his collection includes masterpieces such as a rare '66 Shelby Cobra 427 vetted by the late Carroll Shelby himself.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Motorious

Driver Outruns Cops With One Of The Most Powerful Muscle Cars, Then Runs Out Of Gas

If only the gas tank was bigger, this Hellcat could have pulled off one of the most successful getaways. What would you do with one of the fastest production cars ever made? Well, Mohamed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba thought the Dodge Challenger Hellcat could outrun the cops. Not only was he right about the police cars not being able to keep up, thanks to the Hellcat’s top speed of 200-MPH, the helicopters couldn’t keep up either.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Goodyear Shows Off New Airless Tires

Tires are one of the most important elements of any car, and people have been trying to perfect the art of crafting these round and sticky objects for over a century. One of the most well-known and respected in the business, Goodyear, has been at the forefront of tire technology, and its latest ground-breaking tech is making big waves on the internet. Goodyear has been developing its airless tire technology for what feels like ages, and now we finally get to see them in action on a Tesla Model 3. In the following video, we get to see the Tesla EV carve corners and dodge cones with impressive poise.
CARS
Motorious

This 1969 Camaro Commercial Would Never Air Today

What was the ad agency thinking, not to mention GM executives who signed off on this?. Watching old car commercials is a great hobby, especially when you’re checking out ads from the 1960s. It was a different time then, one where advertisers would get really creative, sometimes doing absolutely bizarre but mostly wholesome things to entice consumers. Then there’s this commercial for the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS Pace Car.
CARS
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
CARS
Road & Track

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2022

Last year brought the end to more than 20 vehicles. With 2021 coming to a close, we've gathered the vehicles that won't live to see the 2022 model year. Some, like the Volvo V60 and V90 wagons, will see parts of themselves live on. And arguably the best version of Hyundai's Veloster will continue. Others, like the Volkswagen Passat and Honda Clarity, are gone for good. Read on to see the cars that are meeting their maker come 2022.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Smokey And The Bandit Have Gone Green

As a piece of design, the Porsche Taycan is an absolute triumph. Zuffenhausen has managed to create an EV that's modern but still retains classic Porsche design cues. The clean look appeals to the creative set, who see it as some sort of wheeled canvas. This has led to several distinctive art cars, including the recent example commissioned by Porsche Australia.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Lexus Has Big Plans For The Spindle Grille

Ever since Lexus was introduced in the late '80s, the brand has been a purveyor of quietly styled luxury cars that whispered success instead of shouting it. That all changed in the last few years with the advent of the spindle grille. The controversial design feature hasn't found favor with everyone and is often criticized for looking too aggressive and a touch vulgar, particularly on the LX 600.
BUYING CARS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy