The missing daughter of a slain Texas couple has been found alive more than 4 decades later

By Katie Anthony
 5 days ago

A side-by-side photo of Holly Marie Clouse as a baby and her now.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

  • Holly Marie Clouse and her parents had been missing since 1981.
  • Investigators ultimately identified her parents' bodies 40 years after they were killed.
  • But investigators later found Holly was alive, married with kids at 42, and living in Oklahoma.

In 1981, a young couple and their baby daughter disappeared shortly after moving to Texas.

For decades, their families searched. Even after the couple's bodies were found last year, and investigators determined that they had been killed, the families still prayed for an answer: What happened to the baby?

That question was answered this week when investigators found the child, Holly Marie Clouse, alive and well at age 42.

Investigators walked into Clouse's workplace in Oklahoma on Tuesday to share her actual identity, according to the Houston Chronicle investigative reporter St. John Barned-Smith . Hours later, she was on a Zoom call with her relatives, the newspaper said.

"I prayed for more than 40 years for answers and the Lord has revealed some of it... we have found Holly," Donna Casasanta, Holly's grandmother, said in a statement released by the Texas attorney general's office.

Clouse and her parents, Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr., moved to Lewisville, Texas, from New Smyrna, Florida, in 1980 shortly after Holly was born, the Houston Chronicle reported. They were there for less than a year before their families stopped hearing from them, according to the Chronicle.

The family's only clue to their disappearance came when three women dressed in white robes returned the couple's car a few months after they vanished, the Chronicle reported. They told Casasanta that her son had joined a cult, given up his possessions, and didn't want anything to do with his family.

Tina and Harold Clouse's bodies were found in 1981 but weren't identified until 2021 through genetic genealogy, according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The couple died violently, the Chronicle reported. It was determined that Harold Clouse was beaten to death and that Tina Clouse was strangled, the Chronicle added.

But there were no traces of their baby girl. Finally, less than eight months after the Clouses' bodies were identified, investigators with the state's Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit made a breakthrough.

Holly Marie Clouse has been married for 20 years, with five children and two grandchildren, the Chronicle reported.

The Chronicle reported that she was adopted as a baby, but it's unclear who killed her parents or who put her up for adoption — her parents or someone else.

"Holly appreciates all of the support she has received," the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said in a statement, saying that the family was asking for privacy.

Les Linn, Holly's uncle, said in a statement: "The very first thing that ran through my head when we heard Holly was found was the call that I got eight months ago … about my sister's death. The juxtaposition of that call with Holly's sudden discovery just popped into my head. To go from hoping to find her to suddenly meeting her less than 8 months later — how miraculous is that?"

"I believe Tina's finally resting in peace knowing Holly is reuniting with her family," Sherry Linn Green, Holly's aunt, added.

Casasanta called Holly's discovery a "present from heaven," as she was found on what would have been her dad's 63rd birthday.

John Bischoff, the vice president of the Missing Children Division at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, credited "advancements in technology and the hard work and dedication of law enforcement" with solving the mystery.

"We are thrilled that Holly will now have the chance to connect with her biological family who has been searching for her for so long," Bischoff said in a statement.

Paxton said state investigators were still investigation her parents' deaths and asked anyone with information about the killings to contact the state's cold-case division .

Comments / 100

Alecia Lora
4d ago

This article doesn't tell much other than she is alive and was reunited with her family after so many years. Who adopted her?? Was she raised knowing who she was, or did her adoptive family know and keep that from her?? Too many unanswered questions...

Reply(8)
58
I said what I said
4d ago

I have questions!!!! What happened to the three white women!??! And what about the adoptive parents??? No paper trace… ???

Reply(2)
88
Marisa Wiggins
4d ago

I disappeared too, twice, once when I was on a family camping trip and the other time during a vacation from school when I went to see my dad. The first time was for half a day and the second, a month. I couldn't even imagine going missing for FORTY years. I hope she was at least cared for.

Reply(32)
45
