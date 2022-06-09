ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Picture Perfect Pueblo

By Karin Zeitvogel, The Pueblo Chieftain
 5 days ago

Capture the beauty and uniqueness of living in Pueblo in a picture and send it to The Chieftain.

Our picture today shows the sunset on May 15, 2022, seen from Pueblo West. It was shot by Natasha Albo.

Send your pictures showing the beauty of Pueblo to kzeitvogel@chieftain.com, with Picture Perfect Pueblo in the subject line. Please include in the body of the email what the picture shows, when it was taken and who the photographer was.

Selected pictures will be published in The Chieftain.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Picture Perfect Pueblo

