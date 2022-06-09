ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

GWB going cashless, removing site of infamous gridlock

By Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wj1w7_0g5kpDEX00

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The busy George Washington Bridge connecting New Jersey and New York City is moving to cashless tolls, and in the process removing a reminder of a notorious piece of history.

Beginning in July, drivers paying cash tolls will have their license plates scanned and will be billed by mail.

The tollbooths on the bridge’s upper level were at the center of 2013’s “ Bridgegate ” scandal when political operatives realigned traffic lanes to create gridlock near the bridge to punish a local mayor who didn’t support then-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

As part of the transformation, the tollbooths and islands will be demolished.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 2

Related
PIX11

Test area expands for NYC electric scooter share program

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Commuting in New York City is all about options. A smart phone-based program for sharing electric scooters has been running in parts of the Bronx. The NYC Department of Transportation began phase one of the pilot program in August 2021. The initial area for the scooter share was the northeast Bronx, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NJ legal marijuana launching at 3 more stores

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — After almost two months of legal marijuana sales in New Jersey, three more stores will open their doors for the sale of recreational weed in New Jersey on Wednesday, officials said. Stores owned by Ayr Wellness in Eatontown, Woodbridge and Union that already sell medical marijuana will launch legal recreational weed […]
EATONTOWN, NJ
PIX11

Suspicious package investigation impacts Port Authority bus service

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Bus service out of the Port Authority Bus Terminal was impacted for a little more than an hour on Sunday night as police investigated a suspicious package. Police launched an investigation near 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue around 8:20 p.m. and gave an all clear around 9:50 p.m. The investigation impacted […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Newark, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
News 12

3 new recreational marijuana stores opening this week in New Jersey

Three new recreational marijuana stores will be opening this week in New Jersey, including one location near the Jersey Shore. The stores making the transition under the Garden State Dispensary brand from medical marijuana to legal sales are located in Eatontown, Woodbridge and Union. The State Cannabis Regulatory Commission granted the company approval for sales back in May.
PIX11

Families protest $215M or more in NYC education budget cuts

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City’s new budget will include a more than $200 million reduction in funding for public education. The amount represents less than one percent of what the city will spend on education in the coming fiscal year, but in practical terms, it could mean that some vital education programs won’t […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Protesters slam DeSantis speech in NYC over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Protesters chanted outside as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a conference Sunday in New York. In April, DeSantis signed Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law banning classroom instruction about LGBTQ issues. Chelsea Piers, where DeSantis spoke Sunday, has been a historic focal point in the LGBTQ+ community. Protesters felt the governor’s presence […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Christie
Person
George Washington
PIX11

‘Fight back:’ New laws protect abortion rights in New York

NEW YORK (PIX11)– “Not here. Not now. Not ever.” That was Gov. Kathy Hochul’s message Monday to those threatening to take away a woman’s right to choose. The politician signed six new bills protecting abortion rights in New York during a press conference at Cooper Union in Lower Manhattan. “Reproductive freedom is a basic human […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC schools face $215 million in budget cuts amid falling enrollment

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A $215 million cut to the Department of Education’s budget is anticipated because of declining enrollment at New York City public schools, officials said. Enrollment had dropped throughout the pandemic. It’s also projected to continue to fall, Comptroller Brad Lander said Monday on the PIX11 Morning News. Even with the enrollment […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

After several mass shootings, legislators reach a deal on gun safety

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After weeks of meetings inside the Capitol, legislators on Sunday released a bi-partisan framework on gun safety to prevent mass shootings that continue to plague the nation. As gun control protests sound off around the country, on Sunday, ten republicans and ten democrats announced they finally reached a deal. “If it […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#George Washington Bridge#Tolls#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Puerto Rican Day Parade returns to NYC

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Puerto Ricans flooded Manhattan on Sunday to celebrate their homeland after a two-year hiatus on the annual parade. The Puerto Rican Day Parade was canceled back in 2020 over COVID concerns. Organizer Louis Maldonado said there was a particularly high level of excitement for this years parade after two years off. “It’s […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is Absolutely The Worst County To Live In New York State

New York has its fair share of amazing cities and not-so-great cities. It's so funny when non-New Yorkers think that the whole state is basically New York City. There are rural places, small towns, mid-size cities, and everything in between in our great state. But with the good comes the bad. This is not to knock this county or its residents, but it always lands in the number two or number one spot on every "bad" list about New York State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
PIX11

MTA removing some Bronx bus stops, changing 13 routes

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Bus routes across New York City are being redesigned and those changes are just weeks away in the Bronx, MTA officials said Wednesday. Thirteen bus routes will change as part of the plan being implemented on June 26. Some bus stops will be removed to match the redesigned network. Signs are […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Rent in New York City surges to record high, report finds

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers can now add a record-breaking increase in rent to their list of concerns. The low rent rates during the pandemic are long gone as students and workers come back to the city. In Manhattan, the average rental per month is $4,000, a 25% increase from last year. The vacancy […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy