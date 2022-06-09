GWB going cashless, removing site of infamous gridlock

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The busy George Washington Bridge connecting New Jersey and New York City is moving to cashless tolls, and in the process removing a reminder of a notorious piece of history.

Beginning in July, drivers paying cash tolls will have their license plates scanned and will be billed by mail.

The tollbooths on the bridge’s upper level were at the center of 2013’s “ Bridgegate ” scandal when political operatives realigned traffic lanes to create gridlock near the bridge to punish a local mayor who didn’t support then-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

As part of the transformation, the tollbooths and islands will be demolished.

