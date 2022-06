ROCKFORD — Tony Tiger, an artist from the Sac and Fox nation, was moved to tears as he stood underneath the Blackhawk Statue and slowly dipped his hands into the Rock River. He used that emotional moment to produce a piece of art that will now be featured as part of a collaborative exhibit at the Burpee Musuem of Natural History, according to Anne Weerda, executive director of the museum.

