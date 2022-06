It's time to get outside. Northwest Arkansas is chock-full of events and things to explore this summer.1. Kayak Lake Fayetteville.Rent a double kayak for $20/hour and make it a date with someone who also loves the outdoors.Reserve rentals online.Read more: 5 date ideas under $25 in Northwest Arkansas2. Cool down with a refreshing treat.Go for a flavor that shouldn't work but does, like the popcorn PB&J at Superfine Sweet Shoppe in downtown Bentonville.Get an ice cream cone covered in cereal like Fruity Pebbles (the Elton John) or other treats like Oreos and Nilla Wafers (the Michael Jackson) at Burton's Creamery...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO