Deliberations expected to begin soon in Patric Phillips homicide trial
Attorneys are making their last arguments to jurors before deliberations begin in the case of four men charged with the death of a 25-year-old man.
The prosecution revisited prior evidence, hoping to reassure the jurors that the defendants — Derrick Elverton, Damarjon Beason, and Marshawn Williams — are indeed guilty of felony murder, robbery and other related charges.
A fourth defendant, Anthony Blanks, is charged with possession of a firearm.Final witness takes the stand in fatal shooting trial
Attorneys for the accused are hoping to show that the prosecution did not have enough evidence to convict the men beyond a reasonable doubt.
