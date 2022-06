FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2009, file photo Illinois Republican Gubernatorial candidate Jim Ryan speaks at a GOP gubernatorial debate in Springfield, Ill. Ryan was asked a simple, direct question at the debate: where would you cut spending to make good on your promise to fix Illinois' enormous budget problem without a tax increase? "The answer," he replied, "obviously is to cut spending and limit the growth in spending, which is outrageous." Ryan was the candidate who came up with that non-answer in Tuesday's debate, but it could have been almost any of the Republicans running for governor. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

