LIMA — The Lima Memorial Auxiliary awarded scholarships to three outstanding students who plan to pursue a career in the medical field. Two $1,500 scholarships were awarded. The first went to Lima Catholic Central senior Carlie VanMeter. The daughter of Ryan and Carol VanMeter, Carlie plans to major in nursing at Ohio University. The second $1,500 scholarship was awarded to Emilee Horstman. Emilee, the daughter of Don and Jennifer Horstman, will attend The Ohio State University majoring in nursing and pre-med.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO