Chester County, SC

Convicted ex-Chester SC sheriff, 2 deputies face years in prison at sentencing June 24

By Andrew Dys, John Monk
The Herald
The Herald
 4 days ago

A former South Carolina sheriff from Chester County and two top deputies, all of whom were convicted in federal court of corruption charges , are set to be sentenced June 24, a judge has ordered.

Alex Underwood, who was sheriff of Chester County from 2013 until he was charged in 2019, faces up to four years in federal prison , according to court records. The sentencing range is 46 to 57 months, records show.

U.S. District Court Judge Michelle Childs issued the scheduling sentencing order for court in Columbia, records show.

Underwood, a Democrat, was first elected in 2012 and was re-elected in 2016. Underwood was suspended from office by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster in May 2019 when Underwood was indicted. Underwood lost a bid for re-election in 2020.

Underwood, 57, was convicted by a jury in April 2021 of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and federal program theft, unlawful arrest of a Chester County man in 2018, and wire fraud, records show.

Former Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood (center) leaves federal court in Columbia. His lawyer, Stanley Myers, is on the left. Another Underwood lawyer, Jake Moore, is on the right. John Monk/jmonk@thestate.com

Underwood, known as “Big A” in court documents, was convicted of taking more than $32,000 for hours not worked, for labor from deputies to work on his man-cave on his personal property, and travel expenses that were not legitimate, Childs ruled.

Two top deputies also convicted

Judge Childs set the same June 24 sentencing date for former Chester County Sheriff’s Office chief Deputy Robert Sprouse, and former Lt. Johnny Neal.

Suspended Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood, left, embraces his former chief deputy Robert Sprouse outside the Matthew J. Perry Federal Courthouse in Columbia. Underwood, Sprouse and former Lt. Johnny Neal are facing charges in federal court. Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

Neal, 41, faces 46-57 months in prison after he was convicted in 2021 in the same trial of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, falsification of records, federal program theft, unlawful arrest, falsification of records, federal program theft, and wire fraud.

Neal’s lawyer filed a motion Wednesday in federal court in Columbia seeking a lesser sentence than the guidelines reflect for his convictions, court documents show.

Sprouse, 46, faces a range of 30-37 months after he was convicted in the same trial of conspiracy to falsify records and commit federal program theft, falsification of records, false statements, and federal program theft, records state.

Underwood, Sprouse and Neal all remain free on bail pending sentencing on June 24.

In the past dozen years, 12 sheriffs in South Carolina have been charged or convicted of crimes in federal and state courts, records show. All 46 counties in South Carolina have an elected sheriff who is the top law enforcement officer in each county.

The Herald

The Herald

Rock Hill, SC
York County, established in 1785, is the second fastest-growing county in South Carolina, bordering the Charlotte metropolitan area.

