The Beach Boys Performing In OKC For Special Concert

Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone is set to perform at Tulsa's BOK Center this fall, the venue announced Monday morning. Malone's "Twelve Carat Tour" will visit Green Country on Friday, October 28, with tickets starting at $39.50. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17, at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets...
The Oklahoma City Philharmonic will be playing tonight at Scissortail Park. The orchestra said the concert is a thank you for continued support. The concert is free and starts at 8:30 p.m. on the Great Lawn.
This year, the 72nd Annual "Indian Hills Pow Wow" will be held in eastern Oklahoma County, July 28 - July 31, with "MCs" (masters of ceremoney) Edmond Nevaquoya (Comanche) & RG Harris (Sac & Fox/Ponca). This year, Keeper of the Drum/HS will be Leonard Cozad, Jr.(Kiowa). In addition: HMD -...
Fans of The Outsiders got together to perform tai chi outside the official museum for the famous book and movie on Saturday. The event was held on the lawn of The Outsiders Museum in Tulsa. Fans of all ages were welcome to this unique event. "You ask, why tai chi...
OKLAHOMA CITY — A landscaper was shot after a rock hit a vehicle in Oklahoma City. On Monday, a man was sent to the hospital after the incident. Percy Young and his brother were landscaping when one of their weed eaters spit out a rock and hit a car. Instead of taking an insurance card, the angry driver pulled out a gun.
Tulsa's Mother Road Market celebrated Pride Month with a "Drag Brunch" on Sunday. The Food Halls teamed up with the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation to show their support for the LGBTQ community with a free drag performance and brunch. Limited edition t-shirts were sold at the event and all proceeds...
Discovery Channel's Street Outlaws follows the Oklahoma City street racing scene where "you're nothing if you're not on "The List." What's "The List," you ask?. It's a running tally of the 10 best street racers in OKC, manned by none other than Street Outlaw's head honcho, Justin "Big Chief" Shearer. As Discovery Channel explains, "You've got to challenge someone else who's ranked — and win," in order to move up a spot.
The Tulsa City-County Library is teaching tourists about the historic all-black towns of Oklahoma. The library hosted its 23rd annual “All-Black Towns Tour” Saturday. The “All-Black Towns Tour” made stops in Redbird, Tullahassee, and the Fort Gibson Historic Site. Willa Buyckes, who was raised in Tullahassee,...
Just about 90 minutes outside of Oklahoma City, you will find another great place to visit in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Oklahoma has plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained on your visit. It is located along the Arkansas River and there are plenty of parks for enjoying the outdoors, museums to gain knowledge on the history of Tulsa, and don’t miss Mothers Road Market for delicious food. Check out our list of things to do in Tulsa with kids below!
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Miss Bricktown Megan Gold was crowned Miss Oklahoma 2022 Saturday night at River Spirit Casino. Gold competed against 35 other candidates for the title and will receive a $25,000 cash scholarship, and represent Oklahoma in the Miss America competition. The top five finalists were first...
NORMAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma Native American Methodist church said they were targeted multiple times and left with thousands of dollars in damage. The reverend who spoke with KOCO 5 said until the suspects are caught, some don’t feel comfortable going back to church. The First American United...
A new program is helping provide fresh groceries to seniors delivered to their doorstep. Modus Delivers launched at the beginning of the month. "So, we haven't seen anything else like this in Tulsa,” said Modus Executive Director Leslie Neal-Emery. Modus is a non-profit that helps people with transportation like...
A person who started a climb up the Devon Tower in downtown Oklahoma City is now in custody. Oklahoma City police confirmed the climber began their ascent just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. According to a press release sent to News 9, the climber has been identified as 22-year-old Maison Des...
GRAND LAKE, Okla. – Officials with the Grand River Dam Authority say they may have recovered the body of a missing man in Grand Lake. Around 8:00pm GRDA police officers received a call from boaters who said they spotted a body in the water. Officers arrived about a mile north of Pensacola Dam along Langley Bluff. Police say the clothing on the body matched the description of Troy Young of Bixby, Oklahoma, who was last seen leaving Cedar Port Marina on May 28th. Authorities say official identification will come from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner. Watch for the latest information here.
TULSA, Okla. — Thirty six candidates from across the state of Oklahoma competed for the title of Miss Oklahoma on Saturday. Megan Gold, Miss Bricktown, was crowned the winner at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa. Gold receives a $25,000 cash scholarship to further her education and will...
Country music star Toby Keith announced this weekend that he has been battling stomach cancer for months. Keith shared on Twitter that over the past six months he has undergone chemotherapy, radiation and had surgery. Keith said that he needs time to recover but will be back to perform soon.
