Alert Issued For Missing 65-Year-Old Woman Last Seen In Frederick County

Candace Ann McCarthy Photo Credit: Frederick County Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a 65-year-old woman who was reported missing by friends and family.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office issued an alert shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9 as they attempt to locate Candace Ann McCarthy (pictured above) who is missing and was last seen in near Libertytown Park in Union Bridge.

According to the sheriff, McCarthy was last seen at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8. They noted that she may be driving a white Volkswagen Beetle with a black top and license plate 3BK7931.

No other descriptive information regarding McCarthy was provided by the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information regarding McCarthy or her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff's Office by calling (301) 600-1046 and referencing case number 22-063044.

