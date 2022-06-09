ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing 65-Year-Old Woman Last Seen In Frederick County

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gWjRT_0g5kkzlk00
Candace Ann McCarthy Photo Credit: Frederick County Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a 65-year-old woman who was reported missing by friends and family.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office issued an alert shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9 as they attempt to locate Candace Ann McCarthy (pictured above) who is missing and was last seen in near Libertytown Park in Union Bridge.

According to the sheriff, McCarthy was last seen at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8. They noted that she may be driving a white Volkswagen Beetle with a black top and license plate 3BK7931.

No other descriptive information regarding McCarthy was provided by the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information regarding McCarthy or her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff's Office by calling (301) 600-1046 and referencing case number 22-063044.

Click on the Facebook icon below to share this story.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Dumfries Teen Missing, May Be In Danger: Police

Prince William County police put out an alert for a missing 14 because they believe he may be in danger. Derrick Dane Jones Jr. left his home on Sheffield Drive in Dumfries around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 13. He got into an argument with a family member and made some "concerning statements" after …
DUMFRIES, VA
Daily Voice

Missing Dumfries Teen Found Safe

Prince William County said they found a missing 14-year-old who went missing on Monday afternoon, June 13. Derrick Dane Jones Jr. left his home on Sheffield Drive in Dumfries around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 13. He got into an argument with a family member and made some "concerning statements" afte…
DUMFRIES, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

Homicide Suspect At Large In Maryland, Search Ongoing: Sheriff (UPDATE)

Police investigators in Maryland are cautioning that a homicide suspect in Calvert County has likely left the area and is still at large in the region. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Monday, June 13, as they attempt to locate Terrance Kenneth Yancey, 22, who has been identified as a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation on Lyons Creek Road in Dunkirk.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Three People Injured In Loudoun County Shooting

Authorities say three people were wounded in a shooting this weekend in Loudoun County, deputies said.Reports of shots fired came into the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office around 7:30 on Saturday, July 11, in the area of N. Fillmore Avenue and Fletcher Road in Sterling. Deputies found a woman on the…
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Police Identify Motorcyclist Killed In Woodbridge Wreck

Police in Prince William County released the identity of the 40-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash on Friday, June 10. Ricky Raiseem Whittington of Woodbridge was speeding on his 2016 Honda F650GS down Neabsco Mills Road as he approached the intersection with Smoke Court around 9:30 p.m., Pr…
WOODBRIDGE, VA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Police Release Names Of Troopers Who Apprehended Smithsburg Shooting Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police on Monday identified the three state troopers who apprehended Joe Louis Esquivel, the 23-year-old West Virginia man accused of shooting four co-workers, killing three of them, at the Columbia Machine plant in Smithsburg last week. Esquivel allegedly left the facility after working a full shift and retrieved a semi-automatic handgun from his vehicle before entering a break room and opening fire, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said last week. Det. Sgt. Phillip Martin is the trooper who was shot and wounded trying to stop Esquivel after he left the plant on June 9, police said Monday. Lt....
SMITHSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Stolen Handgun Recovered In Routine Annapolis Traffic Stop

An Annapolis man has been arrested after a routine traffic stop turned up a stolen handgun, authorities say. Donovan Robert Williams, 24, was pulled over for a registration violation in the area of Chesapeake Avenue and Americana drive when officers learned he was driving on a suspended license from another state around 1:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 14 according to Anne Arundel County Police.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Daily Voice

What Caused 18-Minute Response To Deadly Prince George's Crash?

Investigators are looking into why Prince George's first responders took almost 18 minutes to respond to a crash that turned fatal, reports NBC Washington News4. Officers could be heard pleading for an ambulance to help save Jonny Morris, 66, after a suspect in a police pursuit hit Morris's vehicle in the area of Harry S. Truman Drive and White House Road around 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 8, the outlet reports.
WASHINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Authorities Seek Killer From Overnight Baltimore Shooting

A man was dead and his killer on the loose after a midmorning shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. The victim was found with gunshot wounds on the 1300 block of North Stockton Street around 11:19 a.m., Tuesday, June 14, according to Baltimore Police. Medics were able to transport the victim...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Maryland State Police ID troopers who responded to shooting that killed 3

Maryland State Police have identified the troopers who responded to Thursday’s shooting in Washington County that killed three people and injured several others, including one trooper. Detective Sgt. Phillip Martin, Lt. Vincent Upole and Rockville barrack commander and Master Trooper David Thompson were driving in separate vehicles when they...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
292K+
Followers
45K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy